tvOS 26 is Compatible With These Apple TV Models

Apple has seeded the first tvOS 26 beta to developers for testing, and we have confirmed that the software update is compatible with all Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K models.



It is particularly impressive that tvOS 26 supports the original Apple TV HD model from 2015, although the new Liquid Glass design and some other added features are limited to the newer Apple TV 4K (2nd generation) and Apple TV 4K (3rd generation).

Apple says the first tvOS 26 public beta will be available next month, and the update will be released to the general public later this year.

Apple shared a press release outlining several new features and changes coming with tvOS 26, including the option to automatically display profiles when the Apple TV wakes, an enhanced Apple Music Sing experience, and more.