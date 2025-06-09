tvOS 26 is Compatible With These Apple TV Models

Apple has seeded the first tvOS 26 beta to developers for testing, and we have confirmed that the software update is compatible with all Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K models.

tvOS 26 Apple Newsroom
It is particularly impressive that tvOS 26 supports the original Apple TV HD model from 2015, although the new Liquid Glass design and some other added features are limited to the newer Apple TV 4K (2nd generation) and Apple TV 4K (3rd generation).

Apple says the first tvOS 26 public beta will be available next month, and the update will be released to the general public later this year.

Apple shared a press release outlining several new features and changes coming with tvOS 26, including the option to automatically display profiles when the Apple TV wakes, an enhanced Apple Music Sing experience, and more.

svish Avatar
svish
1 hour ago at 12:31 pm
Good that even the older models are supported. Very long software support. Very happy to hear this.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
1 hour ago at 12:27 pm
my 2nd gen ATV 4k has become quite laggy recently, not the actual playback but when switching between apps. So while 26 is supported on it, not sure I want to update in the fall ...
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mactech20 Avatar
Mactech20
1 hour ago at 12:30 pm
So only the glass UI isn't available on the older Apple TVs?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gaximus Avatar
gaximus
15 minutes ago at 01:16 pm
I've been waiting for a new model to be announced, I really want to update my Apple TV.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
