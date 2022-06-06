Apple Announces Redesigned MacBook Air With M2 Chip, Notch, MagSafe, New Colors, and More

Apple today announced the next-generation MacBook Air with the all-new M2 chip, a redesigned unibody enclosure, a brighter display with a notch, new color options like Starlight and Midnight, MagSafe charging, a 1080p camera, and more.
The new MacBook Air looks similar to the latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. The notebook features a slightly larger 13.6-inch display with up to 500 nits of brightness, a fanless design, a MagSafe connector and two Thunderbolt ports on the left side, a headphone jack with support for high-impedance headphones, four speakers, three microphones, and more. The notebook is 11.3mm thick and weighs 2.7 pounds.
With an M2 chip, the new MacBook Air is available with an 8-core GPU and up to a 10-core GPU. The notebook can be configured with up to 2TB of SSD storage, along with up to 24GB of unified memory. Apple says the new MacBook Air achieves up to 18 hours of battery life.
The new MacBook Air is equipped with a Magic Keyboard that includes full-size function keys and a Touch ID button for fingerprint authentication.
The new MacBook Air will be available next month, with no specific date provided yet. Pricing will start at $1,199 in the United States, with the previous-generation MacBook Air with the M1 chip to remain available for $999, according to Apple.
Apple wants to make the iPad behave more like a laptop than a smartphone and plans to implement changes in iPadOS 16 to further that goal, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
iPadOS 16 will feature a redesigned multitasking interface that makes it easier to swap between tasks and see which apps are open, plus it will allow users to resize windows. Apple plans to implement new ways for users to...
It's that time of year again as the calendar flips over to June! Apple's developer conference kicks off on Monday and we've seen a flurry of last-minute rumors even as much of what to expect remains a mystery.
This week saw rumors about some of the changes coming in iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, while we also heard details about the iPhone 14 lineup we're not expecting to see until the usual...
The upcoming 2022 MacBook Air is not expected to come in a range of colors similar to the 24-inch iMac, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In a tweet, Gurman says that the MacBook Air is likely to come in the standard space gray, silver, and gold colors, similar to prior models.
Reports of multiple color options are likely "exaggerated," according to Gurman, who says he is not expecting...
All four iPhone 14 models launching later this year will be equipped with 6GB of RAM, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce.
TrendForce said the iPhone 14 Pro models will be upgraded to a faster and more power efficient type of RAM known as LPDDR5, while the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max models are expected to stick with LPDDR4X.
If the report proves to be accurate, the...
Top Rated Comments
RIP wedge, and luckily no absurd off-white bezel.
Would definitely buy a bigger-screened version to replace my 16” M1 Pro.
Also, why the latest MBP don’t have color matching MagSafe magnets but these MBA do?
I’m glad that Apple is finally bringing back the MagSafe connector and it comes in blue which is my favorite color! I have the Sierra Blue iPhone 13 Pro so I’ll definitely be purchasing the blue MBA
I’m still using an Intel MacBook Pro and have been really looking forward to getting a new MacBook Air with Apple Silicon
This new redesigned MacBook Air looks incredible and it will be so much lighter and more powerful than the Intel MacBook Pro that I’m using so I can’t wait to take this with me when I go traveling!