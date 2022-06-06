Apple Announces Redesigned MacBook Air With M2 Chip, Notch, MagSafe, New Colors, and More

Apple today announced the next-generation MacBook Air with the all-new M2 chip, a redesigned unibody enclosure, a brighter display with a notch, new color options like Starlight and Midnight, MagSafe charging, a 1080p camera, and more.



The new MacBook Air looks similar to the latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. The notebook features a slightly larger 13.6-inch display with up to 500 nits of brightness, a fanless design, a MagSafe connector and two Thunderbolt ports on the left side, a headphone jack with support for high-impedance headphones, four speakers, three microphones, and more. The notebook is 11.3mm thick and weighs 2.7 pounds.



With an M2 chip, the new MacBook Air is available with an 8-core GPU and up to a 10-core GPU. The notebook can be configured with up to 2TB of SSD storage, along with up to 24GB of unified memory. Apple says the new MacBook Air achieves up to 18 hours of battery life.

The new MacBook Air is equipped with a Magic Keyboard that includes full-size function keys and a Touch ID button for fingerprint authentication.

The new MacBook Air will be available next month, with no specific date provided yet. Pricing will start at $1,199 in the United States, with the previous-generation MacBook Air with the M1 chip to remain available for $999, according to Apple.