What's New in tvOS 16 for Apple TV: Features and Enhancements
While the Apple TV was an afterthought during the WWDC 2022 keynote, there is indeed a new tvOS 16 update for all Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K models, with the first beta released to developers for testing yesterday. Below, we've rounded up several new features and enhancements coming in the software update.
An overview of new tvOS 16 features for Apple TV:
- Cross-device connectivity: Apple says tvOS 16 enables developers to integrate their Apple TV app with their iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch apps to unlock new experiences that "feel more personal than ever." For example, developers can deliver more personalized workouts on the Apple TV based on motion sensor data from the Apple Watch, display real-time information on the iPhone while a video plays in their Apple TV app, or include more screens for gameplay.
- Expanded game controller support: Apple says many additional Bluetooth game controllers are supported on tvOS 16. Notably, this includes support for Nintendo's Joy-Cons and Pro Controller.
- HDR10+ support has been added to the Apple TV app on tvOS 16.
- Multiuser improvements: tvOS 16 offers improved system integration for user profiles in Apple TV apps. Apple says with credentials stored in a shared keychain, users won't need to sign in and choose their profile every time they launch an Apple TV app that has been updated with this functionality.
- Matter support: Matter is a new standard that will enable compatible smart home accessories to work together seamlessly across multiple platforms, including Apple's HomeKit, Amazon's Alexa, and more. A home hub is needed to control Matter accessories in the Home app, which can be an Apple TV updated to tvOS 16 or a HomePod/HomePod mini updated to the latest software version.
Apple said the first public beta of tvOS 16 will be released in July, and the software update will be released to all users in the fall. It's likely that additional tvOS 16 features will be uncovered as beta testing continues over the next few months.
Top Rated Comments
Anyone know if the new Continuity Camera ('https://forums.macrumors.com/threads/macos-13-ventura-lets-you-use-your-iphones-camera-as-a-webcam.2346934/') is available in tvOS 16? It seems like a natural since so many seem to want an easy way to FaceTime on the main TV. It's wireless and works with a simple, universal clip (by Belkin) with any monitor... so why not buy 2 clips and put one of them on the big TV? It seems like a big (niche) opportunity that perfectly fits all AppleTV setups (whether tucked behind the TV or off to the side or in a cabinet, etc where a built-in camera would not work well at all).
When Apple announced it, I actually thought of using it THIS way FIRST... even above the demoed use of making any computer monitor work with FaceTime. If any monitor, why not a TV "monitor?" Seems like a natural for AppleTV to me.
So pathetic. Hope it means more to come. Also, so weird the comments everywhere saying “What more could you want?”
USB??
Are we going to see an Apple TV Pro with front USB ports?