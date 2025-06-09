iOS 26: All the Little Changes

There are a long list of new features in iOS 26, some of which Apple highlighted at today's keynote event, and some of which were quietly added. We've rounded up some of the smaller changes but still useful changes that have been introduced in the update.

- The Home bar that's meant to remind you that you can swipe up to get to the Home Screen has been removed from apps, for the most part. When you open an app, it shows briefly, but then it disappears. Satellite Weather - In ‌iOS 26‌, you can get Weather updates over a satellite connection when you don't have a cellular or Wi-Fi signal available. This doesn't appear to be live in the beta yet, but it seems to be coming.

- You can customize the snooze length for your alarms. Camera - If your camera lens is dirty, your iPhone can detect it and suggest that you clean it.

- When you're dictating something using the Dictation feature, you can now spell a word or a name if needed. Messages - You can now select partial text in a text message bubble, rather than having to select the whole thing.

- There are typing indicators in group chats, plus there's an add a contact button if there's someone in the group text that you don't know. Messages Filtering - If you have the Screen Unknown Senders option turned on, there are new filtering options. You can allow Time Sensitive alerts, Personal messages from businesses or organizations, Transactions like order receipts, or Promotions. There are toggles for each category.

- You can see a list of people that you've blocked in the Privacy and Security section of the Settings app. AutoFill Payments - You can now see and manage your AutoFill cards in the Wallet app. There are options for adding a new payment, or changing details like expiration date for an existing payment method.

- There's a Reminders Control Center button. Notes - You can export a note into a Markdown file.

- Apple Music has an option to create playlist folders. Files - In the Files app, when you select Browse, you'll now see a list of folders with an option to tap it to expand nested folders. Before, you had to tap into the folder entirely to see what was in it.

- Under Sounds and Haptics in Settings, Apple added a "Late Night Mode." Microphone Selection - In Sounds and Haptics, you can select a microphone if you have a Bluetooth mic connected.

- Your ‌iPhone‌ will tell you if you're using more battery than normal at any given point in the day, and it flags apps that are using more power. You can also see time to charge in the Battery section of the Settings app and on the Lock Screen. Stage Manager - This is technically iPadOS 26, but older iPads can now use Stage Manager.

- Hate the new glass look? There is an option to turn it off in Accessibility settings with the Reduce Transparency option. Background Sounds - There are many more Background Sounds options like airplane, rain on roof, quiet night, fire, and more.

As of right now, only developers have access to an early version of ‌iOS 26‌, but Apple is planning to provide a public beta in July. ‌iOS 26‌ will see a public launch in September alongside new iPhones.

Found something new that we didn't include here? Let us know in the comments below.