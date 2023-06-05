Apple Announces New Mac Studio With M2 Max and M2 Ultra Chips

Apple today announced new Mac Studio models with M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips.



The new M2 Ultra chip features a 24-core CPU, a 76-core GPU, a 32-core Neural Engine, and support for up to 192GB of unified memory, according to Apple.

The new Mac Studio will be available to ordering starting today, and launches next week. Pricing continues to start at $1,999.

More details to follow…