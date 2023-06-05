Apple Announces watchOS 10 With Widgets, Redesigned Apps, and More

Apple's WWDC 2023 Keynote: Follow along with our live blog.

Apple today announced watchOS 10, a major update to the operating system for the Apple Watch, introducing a new widgets view, redesigned apps, improvements to workouts, and more.

watchos 10
‌watchOS 10‌ features a new way to view information from any watch face with widgets. Simply scroll with the Digital Crown to reveal a dynamically Smart Stack of widgets below the watch face that change based on the user's needs.

Apps across ‌watchOS 10‌ have also been redesigned. World Clock now features background colors that reflect the time of day in different timezones. Activity now features corner icons to navigate, a redesigned trophy case, and a new full-screen view of each individual Activity Ring.

‌watchOS 10‌ includes two new watch faces: "Palette" and an animated "Peanuts" face with Snoopy and Woodstock.

The update also introduces new cycling workout features, including new metrics like Functional Threshold Power, Power Zones, a full-screen view on iPhone, and more. Hiking now integrates Compass and Maps. ‌watchOS 10‌ now includes a Workout API for developers to use.

A new mood tracking feature in the Mindfulness app allows users to scroll through a selection of moods and log metrics. The Health app will then provide insights based on this data on the ‌iPhone‌.

A new feature seeks to decrease risk of myopia using the ambient light sensor to show Time in Daylight, which is also displayed in the Health app.

More to follow...

dmr727
dmr727
21 minutes ago at 11:10 am
Wish they'd introduce better customization options for the watch faces.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
17 minutes ago at 11:13 am
Love Snoopy! Game Changer in Apple Watch OS.

Love Snoopy! Game Changer in Apple Watch OS.
mipo
mipo
14 minutes ago at 11:16 am

Even watchOS is nothing major or exciting, apple software really is going downhill year after year im more unimpressed
coud not agree more. ios, macos, watchos all presentations are almost over yet I feel I am watching some screensaver. Unimoressed, cold, whatever. With Os X every keynote By SJ was me wetting my shorts. Nowdays its like one meh blur of uninteresting boring things. How should I be excited with widgets Now on desktop as a main ftte. Widgets were there years ago. I just cant believe what is going on with Apple.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacFan782040
MacFan782040
18 minutes ago at 11:12 am
GUYS WE GOT SNOOPY
GUYS WE GOT SNOOPY
Kylo83
Kylo83
16 minutes ago at 11:15 am
I’m never getting hyped for a keynote again it’s always such a let down
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kylo83
Kylo83
20 minutes ago at 11:11 am
Even watchOS is nothing major or exciting, apple software really is going downhill year after year im more unimpressed
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
