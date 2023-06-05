Apple Announces watchOS 10 With Widgets, Redesigned Apps, and More

Apple today announced watchOS 10, a major update to the operating system for the Apple Watch, introducing a new widgets view, redesigned apps, improvements to workouts, and more.



‌watchOS 10‌ features a new way to view information from any watch face with widgets. Simply scroll with the Digital Crown to reveal a dynamically Smart Stack of widgets below the watch face that change based on the user's needs.

Apps across ‌watchOS 10‌ have also been redesigned. World Clock now features background colors that reflect the time of day in different timezones. Activity now features corner icons to navigate, a redesigned trophy case, and a new full-screen view of each individual Activity Ring.

‌watchOS 10‌ includes two new watch faces: "Palette" and an animated "Peanuts" face with Snoopy and Woodstock.

The update also introduces new cycling workout features, including new metrics like Functional Threshold Power, Power Zones, a full-screen view on iPhone, and more. Hiking now integrates Compass and Maps. ‌watchOS 10‌ now includes a Workout API for developers to use.

A new mood tracking feature in the Mindfulness app allows users to scroll through a selection of moods and log metrics. The Health app will then provide insights based on this data on the ‌iPhone‌.

A new feature seeks to decrease risk of myopia using the ambient light sensor to show Time in Daylight, which is also displayed in the Health app.

More to follow...