iOS 15 Features Redesigned Notifications and New Notification Summary Sorted by Priority

Apple today, with iOS 15, announced a slew of new changes coming to notifications on iPhone, including a completely redesigned interface and a new way to summarizes notifications based on activities.



Notifications now have a completely new design on the lockscreen, featuring richer images for messages, and a cleaner more compact look. With the redesign, ‌iOS 15‌ also introduces Notification summary, which uses on-device machine learning to automatically populate notifications based on priority in a new lockscreen design.



More to follow…