iPadOS 14 Features Enhanced UIs for Native Apps, Universal Search, New Handwriting Support, and More

Apple today during its WWDC keynote unveiled iPadOS 14, which features new interface functionality for stock apps, a new incoming call UI, and the same redesigned widgets from iOS 14.



New toolbars and drag and drop functionality has been implemented across a number of Apple's standard iPad apps. For example, Photos is gaining a new sidebar, much like the one found in ‌Photos‌ for Mac, and the Music app is getting a new full-screen music player.

The minimalist Siri experience is also coming over from ‌iOS 14‌, while other notifications like incoming calls are getting small, notification-style panes instead of a full-screen takeover.

Search in ‌iPadOS‌ has also been redesigned to be universal, similar to Spotlight on macOS. It works as an app launcher, or can be used to make calls, or search within apps like Mail and Files.

Lastly, handwriting on the ‌iPad‌ is becoming just as powerful as typed text – "Scribble" will allow users to hand-write in any text field and for it to be automatically be converted to text.