Apple Reveals 'macOS High Sierra' With APFS, Metal 2, and Refinements to Safari and Other Apps

Apple has announced the newest software update for its Mac computers, which it's calling "macOS High Sierra." Craig Federighi said that High Sierra brings along improvements and refinements across the system and builds off what the company created in macOS Sierra.
In Safari, the company has introduced auto-play video blocking and intelligent tracking prevention, which Federighi said helps to create the fastest internet browser in the world. Other refinements are coming to Mail and editing features in Photos.
Apple File System is also coming to macOS as the new default file system on Mac computers, and the system update will see the launch of Metal 2 for developers to create applications with improved graphics. macOS High Sierra will launch for everyone sometime this fall.
