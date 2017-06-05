Apple Reveals 'macOS High Sierra' With APFS, Metal 2, and Refinements to Safari and Other Apps

Monday June 5, 2017 10:42 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Apple has announced the newest software update for its Mac computers, which it's calling "macOS High Sierra." Craig Federighi said that High Sierra brings along improvements and refinements across the system and builds off what the company created in macOS Sierra.


In Safari, the company has introduced auto-play video blocking and intelligent tracking prevention, which Federighi said helps to create the fastest internet browser in the world. Other refinements are coming to Mail and editing features in Photos.

Apple File System is also coming to macOS as the new default file system on Mac computers, and the system update will see the launch of Metal 2 for developers to create applications with improved graphics. macOS High Sierra will launch for everyone sometime this fall.

Avatar
TomA
8 minutes ago at 10:49 am
Um, really? That's it?

wow great i can hardly wait... yay... sigh

I thought Macs were going to be given more attention now? Guess not.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
tdbmoss
13 minutes ago at 10:45 am
Looking forward to using APFS from High Sierra on my G3, seems the compatibility is already there from the last update :)



Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
C DM
10 minutes ago at 10:47 am

High Sierra really guys!!!

They did have Snow Leopard (that followed Leopard) and Mountain Lion (that followed lion Lion).
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
killawat
9 minutes ago at 10:48 am
High Sierra, so dope.
Rating: 1 Votes
