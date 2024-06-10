Apple Finally Announces Calculator App for iPad With Apple Pencil Support

Apple at WWDC today announced a new Calculator app as part of iPadOS 18 that features special Apple Pencil support and a maths notes feature.



The Calculator app for iPad includes history and unit conversions, and when used with ‌Apple Pencil‌, includes the ability to write Maths Notes. These allow you to hand-write expressions. For example, when you write an equals sign, Maths Notes will automatically calculate the answer and present it on the screen in handwriting like your own. You can use basic or scientific math, and notes can be saved for later.