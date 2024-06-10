iMessage on iOS 18: Bold, Underline, Italics, Emoji Tapbacks, and More

by

Apple today previewed iOS 18 with several new features for the Messages app, including text effects, emoji tapbacks, and more.

iMessage iOS 18 1
iMessage is finally getting bold, italics, underline, and strikeout options, along with all-new text effects that allow you to animate individual words in a message.

iMessage iOS 18 2
iMessage iOS 18 3
iMessage iOS 18 4
Apple has redesigned the Tapback icons like the heart, thumbs up, thumbs down, and exclamation marks to be more colorful on iOS 18, and the Tapback system now works with any emoji too.

Related Roundups: WWDC 2024, iOS 18
Tag: Messages
Related Forum: Apple, Inc and Tech Industry

Popular Stories

Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID Single Camera Hole

10 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 17

Thursday June 6, 2024 4:47 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models concurrently, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different, and already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Read Full Article159 comments
iOS 18 WWDC 24 Feature 2

iOS 18 Beta Available Next Week With These 25 New Features Expected

Tuesday June 4, 2024 9:57 am PDT by
iOS 18 is just days away, with Apple set to unveil the software update during its WWDC keynote on June 10. Many new features and changes are expected for the iPhone, with more details outlined in our rumor recap below. The first beta of iOS 18 should be made available to members of the Apple Developer Program immediately after the WWDC keynote, and a public beta will likely follow in July....
Read Full Article126 comments
iOS 18 Siri Integrated Feature

New: 'Apple Intelligence' AI Service for iOS 18 Will Have These Features

Friday June 7, 2024 4:13 am PDT by
Apple will announce its new AI feature set for Apple devices at WWDC on June 10, and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that it will be officially called "Apple Intelligence." The AI capabilities will be coming to iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15. The features will be opt-in, meaning Apple won't make users adopt them if they don't want to. The processing requirements of AI will mean that...
Read Full Article147 comments
Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID

iOS 18 Will Let You Lock Apps Behind Face ID, Sources Say

Saturday June 8, 2024 8:36 pm PDT by
iOS 18 will offer a new security feature that allows users to lock individual apps, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. This feature will give users the option to lock built-in iPhone apps like Mail, Messages, Notes, Phone, Photos, Safari, Settings, and more, providing an extra layer of privacy and security. Unlocking an app would require Face ID authentication, and it is ...
Read Full Article84 comments

Top Rated Comments

Schnort Avatar
Schnort
42 minutes ago at 11:26 am
Please give a web interface to iMessage. It would be dandy to handle my chatty-chat while working and not having to pull out my phone.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
spinedoc77 Avatar
spinedoc77
44 minutes ago at 11:25 am
So did they really only mention RCS as an afterthought, I haven't listened to the actual event just scrolled through it. Hoping they add more detail as that seems a lot more important than a few new emojis.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bigchrisfgb Avatar
bigchrisfgb
42 minutes ago at 11:26 am

So did they really only mention RCS as an afterthought, I haven't listened to the actual event just scrolled through it. Hoping they add more detail as that seems a lot more important than a few new emojis.
Yes.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheWraith Avatar
TheWraith
7 minutes ago at 12:01 pm

Please give a web interface to iMessage. It would be dandy to handle my chatty-chat while working and not having to pull out my phone.
Check out iphone mirroring.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
orangeadrenaline Avatar
orangeadrenaline
36 minutes ago at 11:33 am
Group messages: Please only notify me if someone reacts to MY message. I don’t care if someone reacts to someone else’s message.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mimiron Avatar
Mimiron
47 minutes ago at 11:21 am
Sure it's nice to have and all but if they are legit calling this a feature they are really out of ideas.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments