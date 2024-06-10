iMessage on iOS 18: Bold, Underline, Italics, Emoji Tapbacks, and More

Apple today previewed iOS 18 with several new features for the Messages app, including text effects, emoji tapbacks, and more.



iMessage is finally getting bold, italics, underline, and strikeout options, along with all-new text effects that allow you to animate individual words in a message.







Apple has redesigned the Tapback icons like the heart, thumbs up, thumbs down, and exclamation marks to be more colorful on iOS 18, and the Tapback system now works with any emoji too.