Take a Break From WWDC 2025 With Apple's Chill Coffee Shop Playlist

It is day four of WWDC 2025 week, and the dust is finally beginning to settle. Whether you are an Apple fan who has been keeping up with the avalanche of news, or a developer who has been scrolling through all of Apple's latest documentation, it has been a whirlwind of a week. If you need a breather, Apple has a chill new playlist to help out.



WWDC25 Coffee Shop is the latest playlist in Apple's series, joining WWDC25 Hello, WWDC25 Power Up, WWDC25 Sunshine, and WWDC25 Jazz.

"Today's Coffee Shop mix is all about cozy sounds for quiet focus," said Apple.

The playlist is available on Apple Music below.