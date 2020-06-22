Apple Reveals macOS 'Big Sur' With New Design Changes, Control Center, Updated Widgets, and More

Apple has announced that the latest version of macOS is called "Big Sur," and Apple is referring to this update as the biggest update since macOS X.



Big Sur includes a new designs for the Dock, app icons like Messages, and new UI for apps like Photos and Mail.



Control Center is now available on macOS, letting you change display brightness, activating Dark Mode, activating Night Shift, and more.

iOS 14's new widgets are coming to macOS Big Sur as well. You'll be able to customize widgets like World Clock and Notes, and then add them to the Notification Center.