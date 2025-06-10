Apple Says Personalized Siri Features Shown at WWDC Last Year Were 'Real' and 'Working'
Apple's software engineering chief Craig Federighi and marketing chief Greg Joswiak are on a media tour this week, following the WWDC 2025 keynote.
The latest interview comes from The Wall Street Journal's Joanna Stern, who sat down with Federighi and Joswiak to discuss Apple's delayed personalized Siri features.
Stern asked the executives if Apple had a working version of the more personalized Siri when the company demonstrated the features during its WWDC 2024 keynote.
According to Federighi, it did.
"We were filming real working software, with a real large language model, with real semantic search, that's what you saw," said Federighi.
"There's this narrative out there that it was demoware only," added Joswiak. "No."
Federighi also gave the same answer about why the personalized Siri features were delayed as he did in another interview
. In short, there were quality issues, and Apple is shifting to a newer underlying architecture for Siri to overcome that.
Apple first announced the personalized Siri features during its WWDC 2024 keynote. The new capabilities will include better understanding of a user's personal context, on-screen awareness, and deeper per-app controls. For example, Apple showed an iPhone user asking Siri about their mother's flight and lunch reservation plans based on info from the Mail and Messages apps. Apple said it currently plans to release the features in 2026.
