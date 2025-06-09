Apple's New 'Games' App Brings Game Center, Library, and Arcade Together

Apple today announced an all-new Games app, introducing a unified destination for gaming on Apple devices.



The app features a personalised home view that highlights updates, events, and tailored game recommendations. A Library tab shows all the games a user has ever downloaded from the App Store, allowing them to jump back into any title instantly. Apple Arcade now has its own dedicated tab within the app.

A new Play Together tab lets users see what their friends are playing, compare scores and achievements, invite friends to multiplayer games, and issue challenges. These challenges are built on top of Game Center leaderboards, enabling single-player games to become competitive experiences among friends.

Apple noted that over half a billion people play games on iPhone, and the new app is designed to help them get more out of their games, rediscover favourites, find new ones, and have more fun with friends.