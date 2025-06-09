Apple Highlights Key WWDC 2025 Announcements in Two-Minute Video

Apple has shared a two-minute video highlighting some of its keys announcements from the WWDC 2025 keynote.

There is a new Liquid Glass design across Apple's latest software updates, including iOS 26, macOS Tahoe, CarPlay, and beyond.

Apple shared a separate video all about Liquid Glass:



In the Messages app, there are now polls and custom backgrounds within conversations, and Apple Cash support within group chats.

Apple has tweaked the layout of the Photos app, which is now split up into Library and Collections tabs.

Apple Intelligence will power a new Live Translate feature that can automatically translate your texts and phone calls on the fly.

Apple Watch is getting a new Workout Buddy feature.

iPads are becoming more like a Mac with a top menu bar, an enhanced app windowing experience, and more.

There's a whole lot more that Apple announced, so be sure to watch Apple's video and refresh our feed for more coverage to come.