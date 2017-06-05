Apple Announces New 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro Models With Advanced Displays

Apple announced a new 10.5-inch iPad Pro and a redesigned 12.9-inch iPad Pro at its WWDC keynote on Monday in San Jose, California.
The new 10.5-inch iPad Pro has a 20 percent larger display, made possible by reducing the tablet's borders by 40 percent, yet it still weighs just 1 pound. It allows the display of a full size onscreen keyboard and enables users to attach a full size Smart Keyboard. Apple will offer the new Smart Keyboards in 30 more languages.
Both new iPad models come with new displays, featuring True tone, wide color gamut, ultralow reflectivity, 600 nits brightness, and HDR video support.
A new screen technology called ProMotion also brings dramatically improved display performance, doubling the display refresh rate to 120Hz, making for smother, more responsive content. It also works more accurately with the Apple Pencil, offering an industry-leading 20 milliseconds.
A dynamically adjusting refresh rate also features on the new displays, which adjust depending on the content being viewed, with intelligent energy saving. Apple says the new iPads have the same 10 hours of battery life.
An A10X six-core Fusion CPU, with a twelve core GPU powers the new models, offering over 40 percent faster graphics performance. Both the 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro will start with 64GB of base storage.
The 10.5-inch iPad Pro will start at $649, while the 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $799. 256GB and 512GB storage capacities are available for both models. Both tablets can be ordered today and are available next week.
