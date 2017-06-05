Apple Announces New 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro Models With Advanced Displays

Monday June 5, 2017 11:59 AM PDT by Tim Hardwick
Apple announced a new 10.5-inch iPad Pro and a redesigned 12.9-inch iPad Pro at its WWDC keynote on Monday in San Jose, California.

The new 10.5-inch iPad Pro has a 20 percent larger display, made possible by reducing the tablet's borders by 40 percent, yet it still weighs just 1 pound. It allows the display of a full size onscreen keyboard and enables users to attach a full size Smart Keyboard. Apple will offer the new Smart Keyboards in 30 more languages.


Both new iPad models come with new displays, featuring True tone, wide color gamut, ultralow reflectivity, 600 nits brightness, and HDR video support.

A new screen technology called ProMotion also brings dramatically improved display performance, doubling the display refresh rate to 120Hz, making for smother, more responsive content. It also works more accurately with the Apple Pencil, offering an industry-leading 20 milliseconds.

A dynamically adjusting refresh rate also features on the new displays, which adjust depending on the content being viewed, with intelligent energy saving. Apple says the new iPads have the same 10 hours of battery life.

An A10X six-core Fusion CPU, with a twelve core GPU powers the new models, offering over 40 percent faster graphics performance. Both the 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro will start with 64GB of base storage.

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro will start at $649, while the 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $799. 256GB and 512GB storage capacities are available for both models. Both tablets can be ordered today and are available next week.

Avatar
jayducharme
1 hour ago at 12:01 pm
"ProMotion"! LOL! It's all promotion, isn't it?;)
Rating: 10 Votes
Avatar
Relentless Power
1 hour ago at 12:12 pm

As I said, those bezels weren't as thin as shown on the concept - that concept had hardly any space for a home button. Still no rose gold on the 12.9", maybe because they don't see the demand or it is too much rose gold. I'm surprised to see 512GB but it's really cool. As for the software, iOS 11 seems like it's making the iPad Pro truly Pro. It's a shame there's no 3D Touch but it's understandable.

I loved the flick keyboard since using it on Swift Playgrounds, really happy to see it here.


512 GB was impressive. If 3D Touch was implemented, that would have been an immediate selling point for me. The benefit would be using a shortcut without having to reach across the entire display. But I understand the difficulty with incorporating 3D Touch into display of that size.
Rating: 4 Votes
Icaras
Icaras
1 hour ago at 12:08 pm
512GB storage is insane
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Ipadlover29
59 minutes ago at 12:26 pm
I hope the 10.5" iPad has 4gb and an updated Touch ID.
Rating: 3 Votes
DNichter
DNichter
50 minutes ago at 12:35 pm
Ordered my 256GB 10.5 in Black. Looking forward to selling my MacBook and going iOS only for my computing needs. 7 Plus and 10.5 Pro.
Rating: 2 Votes
Royksöpp
Royksöpp
48 minutes ago at 12:37 pm

10.5 Inch 256GB Black, you will be mine. :apple::cool:




Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
ILuvEggplant
51 minutes ago at 12:33 pm
well i was hoping this would give us some ideas for the new iphone but it doesn't other than the iOS.

these are just too expensive.

This won't turn things around for lagging ipad sales.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
ILuvEggplant
46 minutes ago at 12:38 pm


what a steal!

I mean Apple just stole your money man. That's really overpriced. I'd throw you a couple more hundys and you'd have a macbook.
Rating: 2 Votes
Sunny1990
Sunny1990
1 hour ago at 12:05 pm
No OLED display!
No 3D touch!
No Upate to 7.9 inch model?
No slim bezels for the 12.9 model,same old design
No Matt /Jet black colour option
Tim's got to keep those margins up!
Rating: 2 Votes
sunapple
sunapple
51 minutes ago at 12:33 pm
Sure, 10.5" is a great update, but the real story is iOS 11 on iPad. I'm tempted to get one now, which is coming from someone who has had 4 iPads since the first one came out, but never loved them enough to keep using them. As a note-taking device with Apple Pencil and all those drag-and-drop and mark-up features I can see some real handy use for iPad in my workflow.
Rating: 2 Votes
