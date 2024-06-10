iOS 18 Apple Intelligence Feature Will Have Waitlist During Initial 'Limited Preview'

The Apple Intelligence features that will be introduced later during the iOS 18 beta testing process will have a waitlist at first, according to code in ‌iOS 18‌ found by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris.



In ‌iOS 18‌, Apple Intelligence is codenamed Graymatter. There are references to a waitlist, with specific strings that say "Join the Graymatter Waiting List" and "Joined Waitlist." There is also wording that refers to it as a "limited preview."



"While Graymatter is in limited preview, you may experience unusually slow responses when not in a supported region."

Apple plans to introduce Apple Intelligence during the iOS 18 beta testing period this summer, so the limited preview and waitlist may be something that Apple will use during the beta testing period.

It is possible, however, that there will be a waitlist when Apple Intelligence launches publicly in ‌iOS 18‌ given some of the issues that other AI services like ChatGPT have experienced at times due to demand. While iPhone users will need an iPhone 15 Pro or later to access Apple Intelligence, it will also be available on all iPhone 16 models, which will launch with ‌iOS 18‌ installed, increasing the number of people using the feature at launch.