Apple Intelligence Features Coming to iOS 18 Beta Testers This Summer

At WWDC 2024, Apple introduced an onslaught of Apple Intelligence features that integrate AI into everything from Siri to built-in apps like Mail, Messages, and Photos. Apple Intelligence is still under development, and it won't immediately be available to developers.



Apple plans to debut Apple Intelligence in the iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia betas this summer. When Apple Intelligence officially launches to the public this fall, it will be available in a beta capacity. Some of the Apple Intelligence additions might take even longer to launch, with Apple suggesting that "some features, additional languages, and platforms" will be coming over the course of the next year.

With Apple Intelligence, ‌Siri‌ is much smarter, and there are tools for generating custom emoji and images, refining your writing, summarizing content, cutting down on unimportant notifications, and way more. Apple is also partnering with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT 4o to its platforms, with ChatGPT set to be integrated into ‌Siri‌ and Writing Tools. ‌Siri‌ will be able to tap into ChatGPT for some tasks, asking user permission to share information.

Apple Intelligence is free to use, but it is limited to devices with the A17 Pro chip or any M-series chip. That means to use these features, you need an iPhone 15 Pro or an ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max, but the upcoming iPhone 16 lineup will support Apple Intelligence too.

On the Mac side, you need a Mac with an M1 or later, and for iPads, you need an iPad Pro or iPad Air with an ‌M1‌ chip or later.