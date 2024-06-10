Apple Intelligence Features Coming to iOS 18 Beta Testers This Summer

by

At WWDC 2024, Apple introduced an onslaught of Apple Intelligence features that integrate AI into everything from Siri to built-in apps like Mail, Messages, and Photos. Apple Intelligence is still under development, and it won't immediately be available to developers.

apple intelligence
Apple plans to debut Apple Intelligence in the iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia betas this summer. When Apple Intelligence officially launches to the public this fall, it will be available in a beta capacity. Some of the Apple Intelligence additions might take even longer to launch, with Apple suggesting that "some features, additional languages, and platforms" will be coming over the course of the next year.

With Apple Intelligence, ‌Siri‌ is much smarter, and there are tools for generating custom emoji and images, refining your writing, summarizing content, cutting down on unimportant notifications, and way more. Apple is also partnering with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT 4o to its platforms, with ChatGPT set to be integrated into ‌Siri‌ and Writing Tools. ‌Siri‌ will be able to tap into ChatGPT for some tasks, asking user permission to share information.

Apple Intelligence is free to use, but it is limited to devices with the A17 Pro chip or any M-series chip. That means to use these features, you need an iPhone 15 Pro or an ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max, but the upcoming iPhone 16 lineup will support Apple Intelligence too.

On the Mac side, you need a Mac with an M1 or later, and for iPads, you need an iPad Pro or iPad Air with an ‌M1‌ chip or later.

roguedaemon
roguedaemon
45 minutes ago at 12:45 pm
i'm really disliking this whole thing going on right now in the tech industry, where they will announce something, then say "it's actually not done yet lol coming later enjoy the tease hehe"
or releasing half baked promises they won't deliver on until later.
hype you up to buy a product based on what they're promising and not what they're shipping.
it's time to stop!
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TMRJIJ
TMRJIJ
38 minutes ago at 12:53 pm


Think this is a good indication of how today’s announcements are perceived. Underwhelming to say the least. (This is CET so price drops started during the event)
Stocks drop during Apple Events all the time. Why are so many people just now noticing this?
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
diddl14
diddl14
49 minutes ago at 12:42 pm
Think this is a good indication of how today’s announcements are perceived. Underwhelming to say the least. (This is CET so price drops started during the event)

Attachment Image
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
walterwhite1
walterwhite1
45 minutes ago at 12:45 pm
I think not to include the 14 pro is just as bad to be honest.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AustinIllini
AustinIllini
40 minutes ago at 12:50 pm
This is cool but the GPT integration looks clunky
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zorinlynx
zorinlynx
39 minutes ago at 12:52 pm

i'm really disliking this whole thing going on right now in the tech industry, where they will announce something, then say "it's actually not done yet lol coming later enjoy the tease hehe"
or releasing half baked promises they won't deliver on until later.
hype you up to buy a product based on what they're promising and not what they're shipping.
it's time to stop!
Honestly, as much as I'm concerned about this AI stuff, it makes me feel a tiny bit better that Apple is taking its time to get it right.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
