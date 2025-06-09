The iPad Just Got a Lot More Like a Mac Thanks to These 20+ New Features

by

With iPadOS 26, Apple is moving the iPad closer to the Mac than ever before with a host of productivity and multitasking improvements.

iPadOS 26 Apple Newsroom

Here's everything Apple today announced for the ‌iPad‌ that's set to make the device more Mac-like:

  • App windows on ‌iPad‌ can now be freely resized.
  • Multiple windows can be open at once, including multiple instances of the same app.
  • Windows can be snapped into halves, thirds, or quarters using new tiling gestures.
  • Each window has red, yellow, and green traffic-light controls for closing, minimizing, and maximizing.
  • Apps remember their window size and position when reopened.
  • On external displays, app windows remember their layout.
  • A swipe-up Exposé gesture reveals all open windows, similar to Mission Control on Mac.
  • A new menu bar appears on swipe or cursor hover, giving access to app commands like on Mac.
  • Third-party apps can implement their own menu bar options.
  • Users can search for commands in the menu bar.
  • The cursor is now a true pointer, rather than a morphing circle.
  • Cursor interactions on ‌iPad‌ now match the behavior and precision found on macOS.
  • The Files app now features resizable columns and collapsible folders.
  • Folders in the Files app can be customized with colors, icons, and emoji.
  • Users can assign a default app for opening each file type.
  • Folders can be dragged into the Dock for quick access, like Finder stacks in the macOS Dock.
  • The Preview app, long a macOS staple, is now available on ‌iPad‌ for PDF and image editing.
  • Background Tasks allow long-running operations to continue while using other apps.
  • Users can choose different microphones for each app or website, reflecting macOS input/output controls.
  • Audio and video from video calls can be captured locally in high quality.
  • Notes can now be exported as Markdown files.

The line between the ‌iPad‌ and the Mac is now more blurred than ever. Do you think these new features are enough to enhance the ‌iPad‌? Let us know in the comments.

Top Rated Comments

211 Avatar
211
41 minutes ago at 03:50 pm
I find it funny that ever since the iPad came out, everyone has been screaming for these features. Now that they are here, it's just nothing but negative comments about it.

I love what Apple has done here. My iPad has now become incredibly more useful. I can use it for personal use as before, and now for work use. As I have a Mac Studio, these new features now mean I soon can ditch my work computer in the office
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Andy_2341 Avatar
Andy_2341
38 minutes ago at 03:52 pm

I find it funny that ever since the iPad came out, everyone has been screaming for these features. Now that they are here, it's just nothing but negative comments about it.
This is just MacRumors in a nutshell lol.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
racerhomie Avatar
racerhomie
41 minutes ago at 03:50 pm
iPadOS 26 is the clear winner of WWDC 2025. It got way better than before!
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Love-hate ? relationship Avatar
Love-hate ? relationship
37 minutes ago at 03:53 pm
biggest ipad update ever
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CalMin Avatar
CalMin
54 minutes ago at 03:37 pm
Q: So then why not simply add a MacOS mode to it?

A: App Store revenue.....
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MakeAppleAwesomeAgain Avatar
MakeAppleAwesomeAgain
52 minutes ago at 03:39 pm

Q: So then why not simply add a MacOS mode to it?

A: App Store revenue.....
macOS was built for keyboard + mouse, you need to rethink things for touch.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments