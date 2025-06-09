tvOS 26 Liquid Glass Redesign Excludes Older Apple TV Models

Apple's tvOS 26 announced at WWDC requires second-generation Apple TV 4K devices and later, which means the company is excluding older hardware from the update's major visual overhaul.



The redesign centers on Liquid Glass, a new translucent material using real-time rendering to reflect and refract surroundings. It replaces tvOS's previous interface elements across system controls, the Apple TV app, and navigation components.

Liquid Glass transforms how content appears during playback, keeping videos front and center while accessing controls for fast-forwarding, sleep timers, or Control Center scenes. The Apple TV app receives new cinematic poster art incorporating the Liquid Glass aesthetic, displaying more shows and movies for enhanced discovery.

The material dynamically adapts to content and context, creating specular highlights that respond to user interactions. Apple is implying that the technology requires the processing capabilities found in Apple TV 4K 2nd generation and later models.

Other tvOS 26 features coming to Apple TV models going back to the Apple TV HD include improved FaceTime with Contact Posters, and streamlined profile switching. Enhanced Apple Music Sing with iPhone microphone support requires an Apple TV 4K (3rd generation) and an iPhone 11 or newer.

The tvOS 26 update enters developer beta today with public release this fall. It's the first major tvOS redesign to have specific hardware requirements that exclude older Apple TV models.