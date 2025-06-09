Apple Announces Live Translation for Messages, FaceTime, and Phone Apps

by
Apple's WWDC 2025 Keynote: Follow along with our live blog.

Apple at WWDC today unveiled Live Translation, a new feature that breaks down language barriers across its core communication apps. The capability works seamlessly within Messages, FaceTime, and Phone, powered by Apple-built models running entirely on-device to preserve privacy.

f 46a469bcff7e03100e070c192302a0004e4269b8
In Messages, Live Translation automatically translates text as users type, delivering messages in the recipient's preferred language. Responses are instantly translated back, making international conversations effortless.

FaceTime calls gain live caption translation, allowing users to follow along with translated text while still hearing the original speaker's voice. Phone calls take it further with spoken translation throughout the conversation.

The on-device processing ensures personal conversations remain private, with no data sent to external servers. Apple demonstrated the feature with real-time travel planning scenarios, showing how users can coordinate with friends abroad without language constraints.

Live Translation represents Apple's latest push into AI-powered communication tools, following the company's broader Apple Intelligence initiative announced at last year's WWDC.

Tag: WWDC 2025

Popular Stories

General Apps Messages Redux

iOS 26: New Messages and Phone App Features Leaked Ahead of WWDC

Friday June 6, 2025 7:27 am PDT by
Apple is planning to announce several new features for the Messages and Phone apps on iOS 26, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In a lengthy report outlining his WWDC 2025 expectations today, Gurman said that the two main changes in the Messages app will be the ability to create polls, as well as the option to set a background image within a conversation. 9to5Mac was first to report...
Read Full Article46 comments
iPhone 17 Air Size Feature

'iPhone 17 Air' Launching Later This Year With These 17 New Features

Friday June 6, 2025 6:17 am PDT by
While the so-called "iPhone 17 Air" is not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the ultra-thin device. Overall, the iPhone 17 Air sounds like a mixed bag. While the device is expected to have an impressively thin and light design, rumors indicate it will have some compromises compared to iPhone 17 Pro models, including worse battery life, only a single ...
Read Full Article76 comments
iOS 26 white

iOS 26's Digital Glass Design: Home Screen Widgets, Camera, and More

Friday June 6, 2025 8:32 am PDT by
In a lengthy report outlining his WWDC 2025 expectations today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman shared more details about iOS 26's rumored new design. According to Gurman, iOS 26 will feature a "digital glass" design inspired by visionOS, the operating system for Apple's Vision Pro headset. That is a well-known rumor by now, but he goes on to provide some more specific details, as listed below:There ...
Read Full Article64 comments
macOS Tahoe Render

macOS Tahoe Might Support One Fewer Mac Than Previously Rumored

Saturday June 7, 2025 5:27 am PDT by
macOS 26 will drop support for several older Intel-based Mac models currently compatible with macOS Sequoia, according to a private account on X with a proven track record of leaking information about Apple's software platforms. macOS 26 will be compatible with the following Mac models, the account said:MacBook Air (M1 and later) MacBook Pro (2019 and later) iMac (2020 and later) Mac...
Read Full Article160 comments
AirTag Backpack

New AirTag With Three Upgrades is 'Nearly Ready' to Launch

Sunday June 8, 2025 11:44 am PDT by
Apple's long-rumored AirTag 2 might be coming soon. In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman briefly mentioned that a new AirTag is "nearly ready" to launch. Last year, he said that it would be released around the middle of 2025, and the midpoint of the year is just a few weeks away. "The new AirTag is nearly ready, having been prepared for launch over the past several...
Read Full Article42 comments