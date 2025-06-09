All the New AirPods Features Coming in iOS 26

Apple's upcoming iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe updates add several new features for the AirPods, which will be available through an AirPods firmware update.

Studio Quality Recording

The AirPods 4 and the AirPods Pro 2 can be used to record studio-quality audio for interviews, podcasts, songs, videos, and more. Apple says that the feature can be used to record high-quality vocals while on the go.

You can record higher-quality audio when making videos or using your devices to do things like record a podcast.

Improved Audio Quality

The studio-quality recording feature brings more natural vocal texture and clarity to iPhone calls, FaceTime calls, and all CallKit-enabled apps like Zoom.

Both studio-quality audio recording and improved call quality are available across ‌iPhone‌, iPad, and Mac, and support the Camera app, Voice Memos, Messages dictation, third-party camera apps, and video conferencing apps.

Camera Remote

The AirPods can be used as a camera remote with the Camera app and third-party camera apps on ‌iPhone‌ or ‌iPad‌. Just press and hold on the AirPods stem to take a photo or start a video recording.

When the recording is finished, a press and hold gesture will stop the recording. Apple says that users who like to capture themselves singing and dancing for social networks like TikTok will be able to easily perform in sync with a soundtrack while simultaneously recording video.

Update Interface

With the latest software updates, Apple is finally adding a way to manually update the firmware on your AirPods. When your AirPods are connected, you can go to the Settings app to get to a new software update interface.

Pause Audio for Sleep

If you're listening to music, a podcast, or a book while you're in bed and you're wearing AirPods, the AirPods will pause your audio when you fall asleep.

Automatic Switching with CarPlay

When you're listening to audio on your AirPods and get in the car, the music you're listening to will shift to CarPlay.

Keep Audio in Headphones

When you use AirPods, you can opt to keep audio in your headphones when other playback devices like cars and speakers connect to the ‌iPhone‌.

Release Info

The new features are available to developers today with a beta firmware update for the AirPods, and will see a public launch this fall.