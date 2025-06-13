Apple Explains Why iPads Don't Just Run macOS

by

iPadOS 26 allows iPads to function much more like Macs, with a new app windowing system, a swipe-down menu bar at the top of the screen, and more. However, Apple has stopped short of allowing iPads to run macOS, and it has now explained why.

iPadOS 26 App Windowing
In an interview this week with Swiss tech journalist Rafael Zeier, Apple's software engineering chief Craig Federighi said that iPadOS 26's new Mac-like features strike a good balance between productivity and simplicity. He added that macOS is not optimized for touch-screens, although rumors suggest that might change one day.

"We want to retain all the simplicity of the iPad, but still allow iPad users who want to go deeper and further to push it at their own pace to doing more," said Federighi, in a sit-down interview at Apple Park's podcast studio. "I think with macOS, you'd lose what makes iPad iPad, which is the ultimate touch device. But there are lots of things the two platforms can learn from one another, and that's where we've adapted our best ideas to each."

The quote above is only a portion of Federighi's answer, with the full interview available below.


For those who are still looking for a true iPad and Mac hybrid, Apple is reportedly working on everything from touch-screen Macs to a 19-inch foldable iPad, so the dream of using macOS on a touch-screen might be just a few years away.

Related Roundups: iPad Pro, WWDC 2025
Tag: Craig Federighi
Buyer's Guide: iPad Pro (Caution)
Related Forum: Apple, Inc and Tech Industry

Popular Stories

maxresdefault

Everything Apple Announced at WWDC 2025 in 10 Minutes

Monday June 9, 2025 5:21 pm PDT by
At today's WWDC 2025 keynote event, Apple unveiled a new design that will inform the next decade of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS development, so needless to say, it was a busy day. Apple also unveiled a ton of new features for the iPhone, an overhauled Spotlight interface for the Mac, and a ton of updates that make the iPad more like a Mac than ever before. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel ...
Read Full Article165 comments
iPadOS 26 Apple Newsroom

Apple Says iPadOS 26 is Compatible With These iPad Models

Monday June 9, 2025 11:22 am PDT by
Apple today announced that iPadOS 26 will be compatible with the iPad models listed below. iPadOS 26 features a new Liquid Glass design, a menu bar, improved app windowing, and more. iPadOS 26 supports the following iPad models:iPad Pro (M4) iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later) iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later) iPad Air (M2 and later) iPad Air (3rd generation and...
Read Full Article118 comments
iphone 16 pro models 1

17 Reasons to Wait for the iPhone 17

Thursday June 12, 2025 8:58 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we often get rumored features months ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different, and we already have a good idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you skipped the iPhone...
Read Full Article67 comments
apple beta 26 lineup

Apple 'Sherlocked' These Apps at WWDC 2025

Wednesday June 11, 2025 7:14 am PDT by
Apple at WWDC previewed a bunch of new features coming in its updated operating systems, but certain changes will have been met with dismay by third-party developers who already offer apps with equivalent or similar features. In other words, their product has been "sherlocked" by Apple. When Apple creates an app or a feature that has functionality found in a third-party app, it is referred...
Read Full Article100 comments
iPhone Car Key WWDC 2025

Apple Says These 13 Vehicle Brands Will Soon Offer iPhone Car Keys

Monday June 9, 2025 2:38 pm PDT by
In 2020, Apple added a digital car key feature to its Wallet app, allowing users to lock, unlock, and start a compatible vehicle with an iPhone or Apple Watch. The feature is currently offered by select automakers, including Audi, BMW, Hyundai, Kia, Genesis, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, and a handful of others, and it is set to expand further. During its WWDC 2025 keynote today, Apple said that 13...
Read Full Article27 comments
iOS 26 Screens

Here Are All the iOS 26 Features That Require iPhone 15 Pro or Newer

Thursday June 12, 2025 4:53 am PDT by
With iOS 26, Apple has introduced some major changes to the iPhone experience, headlined by the new Liquid Glass redesign that's available across all compatible devices. However, several of the update's features are exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models, since they rely on Apple Intelligence. The following features are powered by on-device large language models and machine...
Read Full Article58 comments
iOS 26 on Three iPhones

iOS 26 Includes These 100 New Features and Changes for Your iPhone

Tuesday June 10, 2025 11:59 am PDT by
Apple has announced iOS 26, and the upcoming software update includes a long list of new features and changes for iPhones. The first iOS 26 developer beta is now available, and a public beta will follow next month. The update will be released later this year. iOS 26 is compatible with the iPhone 11 and newer. Below, we have provided a high-level overview of 100 new features and changes ...
Read Full Article52 comments
iOS 26 on Three iPhones

Hate iOS 26's Liquid Glass Design? Here's How to Tone It Down

Wednesday June 11, 2025 4:22 pm PDT by
iOS 26 features a whole new design material that Apple calls Liquid Glass, with a focus on transparency that lets the content on your display shine through the controls. If you're not a fan of the look, or are having trouble with readability, there is a step that you can take to make things more opaque without entirely losing out on the new look. Apple has multiple Accessibility options that ...
Read Full Article209 comments

Top Rated Comments

dubiousgif Avatar
dubiousgif
27 minutes ago at 07:48 am
They’d lose App Store revenue.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
breenmask Avatar
breenmask
25 minutes ago at 07:51 am
GOOD. The iPad should NEVER run a Mac. It's a ridiculously stupid idea. Touch first devices should run touch first operating systems.

Those who want a Mac on an iPad should just buy a freaking Mac. ?‍♂️
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
26 minutes ago at 07:50 am
We know the rea$on$

This has all become so ridiculous, particularly as they now try to "build macOS all over again, starting with iPadOS" all while adding more and more "padding" to the entire macOS UI, despite it not having any touch capable devices that run it.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Zaft Avatar
Zaft
16 minutes ago at 07:59 am
I guess it’s good for people who want a hybrid device. But I feel like if you need to have a device that’s for work and editing then just get a MacBook.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SnowPenguin Avatar
SnowPenguin
14 minutes ago at 08:02 am
So they want to retain the simplicity? Fine I guess, but that doesn’t explain why they were slow to add some of its capabilities for years.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
wonderings Avatar
wonderings
10 minutes ago at 08:05 am
I get the reasoning, but they are selling keyboards and mice for the iPad. You can also plug the iPad into an external screen so it is a computer with a touch screen. I get that MacOS is not optimized for touch, but who cares you can use it with a keyboard and mouse like normal. The reason is it would kill a large portion of their laptop sales. So many people could get by with a simple iPad, they are fast, long battery and will/would do what any average user would need it to do.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments