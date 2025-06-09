Intel Macs Won't Get Updates After macOS Tahoe

macOS Tahoe is the final software update that Intel-based Macs will get, as Apple works to phase them out following its transition to Apple silicon.

During its Platforms State of the Union event, Apple said that Intel Macs won't get macOS 27, coming next year, though there could still be updates that add security fixes.

Support for Intel Macs is being phased out because Apple wants to put all of its focus and innovation on Apple silicon machines.

Apple started its transition to Apple silicon with the 2020 launch of the M1 Mac machines, and two years ago, the company completed the transition to Apple silicon.

Top Rated Comments

barnyard Avatar
barnyard
51 minutes ago at 02:10 pm
They better make Tahoe the best, full featured, most stable, bulletproof operating system ever!
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
seanmcbay Avatar
seanmcbay
49 minutes ago at 02:12 pm
I appreciate them announcing it now rather then next year just before 27 comes out.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
lars666 Avatar
lars666
53 minutes ago at 02:07 pm
Reasonable.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AAPLGeek Avatar
AAPLGeek
51 minutes ago at 02:09 pm
Don’t care. Still running Monterey on my 2020 Intel iMac.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
lkrupp Avatar
lkrupp
47 minutes ago at 02:13 pm

Wow, I really object to Apple saying this (even if kind of obvious). It's a massive hint for developers to just go ahead and drop Intel now – "what's another year, anyway?" Same kind of BS Apple was doing in the move from PowerPC to Intel to enforce planned obsolescence of those PowerPC Macs. They ended up handicapped really quickly by both Apple and app developers not supporting them which likely resulted in a lot more stress and ewaste.
Complete, utter nonsense. Time marches on even if some demand support in perpetuity. Not going to happen, period.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ItsASpider Avatar
ItsASpider
34 minutes ago at 02:26 pm

Yes, we knew that was comming. But they sold the last 2020 27“ iMac in 2022, so that ist only 4 1/2 years with a current OS. And this from a company that claims how environmental friendly it is.

At least the should commit to the 2 years of security updates
The Mac Pro, a device that at minimum set you back $5.999 (up to multiple tens of thousands of dollars), was sold until almost on the week 2 years ago. That's only 3 years of being on the most recent OS, and only 5 years of any support at all.

That's worse support than the cheapest iPad gets, and frankly nothing short from disgusting for those prices.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments