Intel Macs Won't Get Updates After macOS Tahoe

macOS Tahoe is the final software update that Intel-based Macs will get, as Apple works to phase them out following its transition to Apple silicon.



During its Platforms State of the Union event, Apple said that Intel Macs won't get macOS 27, coming next year, though there could still be updates that add security fixes.

Support for Intel Macs is being phased out because Apple wants to put all of its focus and innovation on Apple silicon machines.

Apple started its transition to Apple silicon with the 2020 launch of the M1 Mac machines, and two years ago, the company completed the transition to Apple silicon.