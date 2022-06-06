iOS 16 Brings New Lock Screen Personalization Features, Including Widgets

As part of its iOS 16 presentation at WWDC today, Apple unveiled an all-new Lock Screen for iPhones that provides users with a wealth of customization options, including the ability to add widgets.



In ‌iOS 16‌, you can now edit and switch between different styles for your Lock Screen, with the option of applying filters to photos. You can change various Lock Screen elements, such as the font and color of the clock display.

You can also add custom widgets to the Lock Screen, similar to complications on Apple Watch. Available system widgets include activity rings, calendar events, and the weather.

Apple is also bringing Focus modes to the Lock Screen, allowing your iPhone to display a different Lock Screen depending on what you're doing.

Developers can also tap into the new Lock Screen features using a new WidgetKit system.

More to follow...