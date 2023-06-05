Apple Reveals 'Vision Pro' Headset

Apple today revealed the "Vision Pro" headset, its first mixed-reality headset device.



Vision Pro is Apple's first mixed-reality device, showing passthrough video of a wearer's eyes. The device features an all-new operating system that features a three dimensional interface. Experiences in Vision Pro aren't constrained to the boundaries of a display, users can make apps any scale, and place apps wherever they wish. Environments extend beyond your physical space, and control how immersed you are by turning the digital crown. Apple says that it marks the beginning of "spatial computing."

A Home view floats in the world in front of you to feel "truly present" in your room. Users use a combination of their eyes, hands, and voice to control the device. It uses eye tracking, and finger tapping and flicking to scroll or select.

The headset features passthrough video of a wearer's eyes in a feature that Apple calls "EyeSight," showing different feedback to surrounding people about what you are viewing inside the headset.

Vision Pro also allows users to connect to their Mac and expand its display in a virtual space, including alongside apps running on Vision Pro itself.

