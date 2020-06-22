Apple Announces watchOS 7 With 'Face Sharing' Feature, Dance Workout Option, and More

Apple today announced watchOS 7 with a new feature that lets you share custom watch faces, called "Face Sharing." This also includes a new curated store of watch faces on the App Store, and you'll even be able to get new faces from third-party websites, and share them among friends and family.



watchOS 7 also includes updates to Maps, and a new "Dance" option for the Workout app. Apple has also renamed the "Activity" iOS app to "Fitness."