iOS 18 Can Record and Transcribe Your Phone Calls

One of the interesting new features coming in iOS 18 will let you automatically record and transcribe your live phone calls through the Phone app.



After answering a call or placing a call, you can enable recording. All call participants are notified that the call is being recorded, so there are no surprises and everyone is aware of the recording from the start. As the call is recorded, the iPhone is also able to provide a transcript.

The upcoming Apple Intelligence features can generate a summary of key points that were included in the call, so you can look back at what was important at a glance.

Phone call transcription will be available in English (U.S., UK, Australia, Canada, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Singapore), Spanish (U.S., Mexico, Spain), French (France), German (Germany), Japanese (Japan), Mandarin Chinese (China mainland, Taiwan), Cantonese (China mainland, Hong Kong), and Portuguese (Brazil).

Other new features for the Phone app include a search interface for call history, autofill for a number when you start typing in digits, and the option to seamlessly switch SIM cards.

Apple also plans to bring the same audio and transcription features to the Notes app, so you can record audio and get a live transcript on the ‌iPhone‌ 12 and later.