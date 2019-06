Apple today announced a new version of watchOS at WWDC that brings several new watch faces, apps, and a new App Store dedicated to Apple Watch The new faces include a gradient face that animates with the time, a digital face, and a California dial.The rich complications are getting a new feature called taptic chimes that deliver a silent vibration on your wrist, and an hourly chime when audio is turned on.The new apps include Audiobooks, Voice Memos, and Calculator, while the App Store will allow users to purchase and download apps directly to their watch, bypassing iPhone.More to follow...