Apple Unveils AI-Powered 'Workout Buddy' for Apple Watch at WWDC

Apple at WWDC just announced Workout Buddy, which brings Apple Intelligence to fitness workouts on Apple Watch for the first time.



The new feature analyzes real-time workout data alongside users' fitness history—including heart rate, pace, distance, and Activity rings—to deliver personalized motivational insights during exercise sessions. A custom text-to-speech model converts these insights into dynamic audio coaching using voice data from Fitness+ trainers. Workout Buddy processes this data privately and securely with Apple Intelligence.

The feature requires Bluetooth headphones and an Apple Intelligence-supported iPhone nearby. Initial support covers popular workout types including Outdoor and Indoor Run, Outdoor and Indoor Walk, Outdoor Cycle, HIIT, and Functional and Traditional Strength Training.

Workout Buddy launches in English first, with additional languages expected later.

Workout Buddy is included in iOS 26 and watchOS 26, which will be released to the public in the fall. Beta testing is available starting today.