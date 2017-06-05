Apple Refreshes 21.5-Inch and 27-Inch iMacs With 'Best Mac Displays Ever' and Improved Performance

Monday June 5, 2017 10:56 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Apple has announced a few new iMac models at WWDC today, which the company said include the best Mac displays ever with 500 nits, up to 43% brighter than previous models. The new iMacs come with Intel Kaby Lake processors with 10-bit HEVC decode, and up to 32GB RAM on the 21.5-inch iMac and up to 64GB RAM on the 27-inch iMac.


The SSDs are 50 percent faster and can be configured with up to 2TB of storage, while the Fusion Drive will be standard on any 27-inch model of the iMac, as well as on high-end configurations of the 21.5-inch iMac. The new iMacs will use macOS High Sierra's Metal 2 graphics performance to fuel high-powered gaming experiences.

The models start at $1,099 for the 21.5-inch iMac, $1,299 for the 4K 21.5-inch iMac, and $1,799 for the 5K 27-inch iMac. All models will go on sale today.

Avatar
OldSchoolMacGuy
55 minutes ago at 11:03 am
Bring on the complaints about iMac Pro prices from people that have no real reason to need the power it offers.

"This Porsche 959 is far too expensive!"
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
CWallace
51 minutes ago at 11:07 am

Bring on the complaints about iMac Pro prices from people that have no real reason to need the power it offers.


Oh it is already in full-force in the WWDC thread. Everything we asked for, and yet we still bitch. :rolleyes:
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
actinide
52 minutes ago at 11:06 am
I am surprised how cheap they are sold.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
PatriotInvasion
53 minutes ago at 11:05 am
Love the focus on the iMac, but was hoping for a redesigned enclosure. Oh well, looks great.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
lexvo
56 minutes ago at 11:03 am
We didn't expect them so fast did we?! :)
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
The Weatherman
42 minutes ago at 11:17 am
iMac update? My prayers have been (finally) heard.
Rating: 1 Votes
