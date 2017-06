Apple Refreshes 21.5-Inch and 27-Inch iMacs With 'Best Mac Displays Ever' and Improved Performance

Apple has announced a few new iMac models at WWDC today, which the company said include the best Mac displays ever with 500 nits, up to 43% brighter than previous models. The new iMacs come with Intel Kaby Lake processors with 10-bit HEVC decode, and up to 32GB RAM on the 21.5-inch iMac and up to 64GB RAM on the 27-inch iMac.The SSDs are 50 percent faster and can be configured with up to 2TB of storage, while the Fusion Drive will be standard on any 27-inch model of the iMac, as well as on high-end configurations of the 21.5-inch iMac. The new iMacs will use macOS High Sierra's Metal 2 graphics performance to fuel high-powered gaming experiences.The models start at $1,099 for the 21.5-inch iMac, $1,299 for the 4K 21.5-inch iMac, and $1,799 for the 5K 27-inch iMac. All models will go on sale today.