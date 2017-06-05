Apple Refreshes 21.5-Inch and 27-Inch iMacs With 'Best Mac Displays Ever' and Improved Performance

Apple has announced a few new iMac models at WWDC today, which the company said include the best Mac displays ever with 500 nits, up to 43% brighter than previous models. The new iMacs come with Intel Kaby Lake processors with 10-bit HEVC decode, and up to 32GB RAM on the 21.5-inch iMac and up to 64GB RAM on the 27-inch iMac.
The SSDs are 50 percent faster and can be configured with up to 2TB of storage, while the Fusion Drive will be standard on any 27-inch model of the iMac, as well as on high-end configurations of the 21.5-inch iMac. The new iMacs will use macOS High Sierra's Metal 2 graphics performance to fuel high-powered gaming experiences.
The models start at $1,099 for the 21.5-inch iMac, $1,299 for the 4K 21.5-inch iMac, and $1,799 for the 5K 27-inch iMac. All models will go on sale today.
The SSDs are 50 percent faster and can be configured with up to 2TB of storage, while the Fusion Drive will be standard on any 27-inch model of the iMac, as well as on high-end configurations of the 21.5-inch iMac. The new iMacs will use macOS High Sierra's Metal 2 graphics performance to fuel high-powered gaming experiences.
The models start at $1,099 for the 21.5-inch iMac, $1,299 for the 4K 21.5-inch iMac, and $1,799 for the 5K 27-inch iMac. All models will go on sale today.
Related Roundup: WWDC 2017