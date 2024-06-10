Apple Unveils 'Image Playground' On-Device AI Image Generator

As part of Apple Intelligence, Apple has unveiled a new Image Playground feature that allows you to create generative images on the fly using a range of concepts like themes, costumes, accessories, places, and more.



You can type a description, and choose from Animation, Illustration, or Sketch, and Image Playground will create the image tailored to your preferences. Previews are created on-device, and your generative images are accessible in Messages, Pages, Freeform, and even a dedicated Image Playground app.