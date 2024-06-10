Apple Unveils 'Image Playground' On-Device AI Image Generator

by
Apple's WWDC 2024 Keynote: Follow along with our live blog.

As part of Apple Intelligence, Apple has unveiled a new Image Playground feature that allows you to create generative images on the fly using a range of concepts like themes, costumes, accessories, places, and more.

Apple WWDC24 Apple Intelligence Image Playground 240610
You can type a description, and choose from Animation, Illustration, or Sketch, and Image Playground will create the image tailored to your preferences. Previews are created on-device, and your generative images are accessible in Messages, Pages, Freeform, and even a dedicated Image Playground app.

Tag: WWDC 2024

Popular Stories

Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID Single Camera Hole

10 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 17

Thursday June 6, 2024 4:47 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models concurrently, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different, and already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Read Full Article159 comments
iOS 18 WWDC 24 Feature 2

iOS 18 Beta Available Next Week With These 25 New Features Expected

Tuesday June 4, 2024 9:57 am PDT by
iOS 18 is just days away, with Apple set to unveil the software update during its WWDC keynote on June 10. Many new features and changes are expected for the iPhone, with more details outlined in our rumor recap below. The first beta of iOS 18 should be made available to members of the Apple Developer Program immediately after the WWDC keynote, and a public beta will likely follow in July....
Read Full Article126 comments
iOS 18 Siri Integrated Feature

New: 'Apple Intelligence' AI Service for iOS 18 Will Have These Features

Friday June 7, 2024 4:13 am PDT by
Apple will announce its new AI feature set for Apple devices at WWDC on June 10, and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that it will be officially called "Apple Intelligence." The AI capabilities will be coming to iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15. The features will be opt-in, meaning Apple won't make users adopt them if they don't want to. The processing requirements of AI will mean that...
Read Full Article147 comments
Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID

iOS 18 Will Let You Lock Apps Behind Face ID, Sources Say

Saturday June 8, 2024 8:36 pm PDT by
iOS 18 will offer a new security feature that allows users to lock individual apps, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. This feature will give users the option to lock built-in iPhone apps like Mail, Messages, Notes, Phone, Photos, Safari, Settings, and more, providing an extra layer of privacy and security. Unlocking an app would require Face ID authentication, and it is ...
Read Full Article84 comments

Top Rated Comments

VisceralRealist Avatar
VisceralRealist
19 minutes ago at 11:41 am
AI art is so bad though ?
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HuNay Avatar
HuNay
15 minutes ago at 11:46 am
Can I ask the new Siri to uninstall this?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
fullauto Avatar
fullauto
9 minutes ago at 11:52 am
No photo realistic option at launch is disappointing
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dlewis23 Avatar
dlewis23
17 minutes ago at 11:43 am

Looks like apple is making generative AI image apps like www.makee.ai ('http://www.makee.ai') obsolete. Game changer per usual
Totally agree. A lot of apps will go away because of today.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Supercyborgninja Avatar
Supercyborgninja
16 minutes ago at 11:45 am
This looks so so low quality.

AI Images are not here yet, no idea why Apple included this in their AI push.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple Knowledge Navigator Avatar
Apple Knowledge Navigator
15 minutes ago at 11:46 am
This will be a game changer for Keynote/Powerpoint. Hopefully no more endless searching on Google for the right image, which turns out to be low res.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments