Apple Executives Discuss WWDC and Delayed Siri Features in Interviews

by

Apple's software engineering chief Craig Federighi and marketing chief Greg Joswiak went on a WWDC 2025 media tour this week.

Craig Federighi WWDC 2025
The pair of executives discussed key WWDC 2025 announcements, explained why the more personalized version of Siri is delayed, and more.

We have rounded up their various interview videos below, including their full-length discussion with The Wall Street Journal's Joanna Stern.







