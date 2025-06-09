Here's How iOS 26 Enhances Boarding Passes on Your iPhone
iOS 26 enhances the Apple Wallet boarding pass experience.
First, Apple announced that the boarding passes now support Live Activities, so you can keep track of a flight at a glance on your iPhone's Lock Screen. This functionality was already available with the Flighty app, but now you can view a flight's arrival time and more on the Lock Screen if you use Apple's built-in Wallet app.
Second, the Wallet app now displays relevant information below the boarding pass, such as Apple Maps directions to the appropriate airport terminal, a shortcut to the Find My app's newer baggage tracking feature, and more.
The first iOS 26 developer beta is now available, with a public beta to follow next month. The update will be released later this year.
