iOS 11 Preview: Enhanced Siri, Voice Translation, Unified Control Center & More

Monday June 5, 2017 11:34 AM PDT by Tim Hardwick
Apple's senior VP of software, Craig Federighi, took to the stage at WWDC today to give a preview of iOS 11, showing off new features like a smarter Photo Library and a redesigned Control Center.


First up, iMessage is set to receive a redesigned app drawer that makes it easier to use apps and stickers, while a more optimized device storage system will make iMessage backups smaller and faster, with messages stored and synced across devices over iCloud. Beginning iOS 11, for the first time, Apple Pay is also integrated into the Messages app.


Elsewhere, Siri is will become more naturally spoken, with a new voice powered by deep learning techniques. Also set to feature is a beta translation feature that will allow users to get live translations from English to Chinese, French, German, Italian, and Spanish. More language translations are promised by Apple in the months to come.

Lastly for Siri, a new on-device learning system will enable the virtual assistant to understand what a user is likely to want depending on circumstances and time of day. User data will be synced across all devices on a user's account with end-to-end encryption.


Meanwhile in iOS 11, Control Center has been substantially redesigned to appear on a single screen and fill the bottom half of an iPhone's display, implementing 3D Touch for sub-options within buttons, and sliders to adjust volume and brightness.

The Lock Screen and Notification Center have also been unified, with a swipe up or down from the Lock Screen offering immediate access to notifications.


In addition, Apple Maps will include detailed shopping floor plans for shopping malls in Boston, Chicago, Hong Kong, and London, with several other major cities also covered and additional ones to come. Major airports will also be included in the floor plans, while lane guidance with posted speed limits are set to be included in the Maps app.

Apple is introducing an optional Do Not Disturb While Driving feature in iOS 11 to prevent distracted driving. HomeKit will also support a new AirPlay 2 protocol for supporting speakers, with a Shared Up Next feature for the protocol where multiple connected users can edit a party playlist.

Finally, a new MusicKit API will let third-party developers get full access to Apple Music in iOS 11.

roland.g
roland.g
22 minutes ago at 11:38 am
Huge disappointment. Missing major overhaul to Springboard.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
sza
18 minutes ago at 11:41 am
Nothing impressive. Period.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
xero9
16 minutes ago at 11:44 am
This is iOS 11? Wow.. I came in to this expecting to be underwhelmed but this..
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Sunny1990
10 minutes ago at 11:50 am
No DARK MODE!!
Nothing impressive!!
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
viachicago22
13 minutes ago at 11:47 am
Incredibly disappointing
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
pvmacguy
12 minutes ago at 11:48 am
No real changes. Only updates the stuff for titty babies.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Mitsjke
15 minutes ago at 11:45 am
A whole new iOS number for a redesigned AppStore and Control Center
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Glassed Silver
17 minutes ago at 11:43 am

I'm Curious to see Siri' new capabilities and enhancements. That control center has me thrown off though. Looks slightly convoluted.

Same here. Looks overly complicated and nested.

Also, I kinda hoped they'd bring CarPlay to the bare phone, but oh well...

Glassed Silver:ios
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
viachicago22
5 minutes ago at 11:55 am
Now we know why there hasn't been any leaks...there was nothing to leak. This is nothing but "bug fixes and minor improvements".
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
stiligFox
15 minutes ago at 11:45 am
I really like the new Control Center!

Still no dark mode :(

Any why are they bringing Music App's oversized UI to AppStore and Messages? :(
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]