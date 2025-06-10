watchOS 26 Brings the Notes App to Apple Watch

Starting with watchOS 26, the Notes app is available on the Apple Watch.



With the Notes app on the Apple Watch, you can finally view your notes right on your wrist. You can also create new notes with Siri, or by using the on-screen keyboard, and they will sync to your iPhone, iPad, and Mac via iCloud.

Other available functions in the Notes app on the Apple Watch include pinning notes, unlocking notes, and completing checklist items.

This is a smaller yet very useful change coming with watchOS 26, which is now available in beta. The update will be released to all users later this year for the Apple Watch Series 6 and newer, Apple Watch SE 2, and all Apple Watch Ultra models.