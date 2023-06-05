Apple Announces macOS Sonoma With Desktop Widgets and More

Apple today announced macOS Sonoma, the latest version of its Mac operating system. Launching this fall, macOS Sonoma includes several new features, including desktop widgets, Apple TV-like aerial screensavers, enhancements to apps like Messages and Safari, a new Game mode that prioritizes CPU and GPU performance for gaming, and more.



A key new feature of Safari on macOS Sonoma is Profiles, which allows for separate Personal, Business, School, and Work accounts. Apple has also added support for web apps on the Mac, allowing websites to be added as apps in the Dock on the Mac.

More details to follow…