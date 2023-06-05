Apple Announces macOS Sonoma With Desktop Widgets and More

by
Apple's WWDC 2023 Keynote: Follow along with our live blog.

Apple today announced macOS Sonoma, the latest version of its Mac operating system. Launching this fall, macOS Sonoma includes several new features, including desktop widgets, Apple TV-like aerial screensavers, enhancements to apps like Messages and Safari, a new Game mode that prioritizes CPU and GPU performance for gaming, and more.

macOS Sonoma Widgets
A key new feature of Safari on macOS Sonoma is Profiles, which allows for separate Personal, Business, School, and Work accounts. Apple has also added support for web apps on the Mac, allowing websites to be added as apps in the Dock on the Mac.

More details to follow…

Top Rated Comments

eicca Avatar
eicca
13 minutes ago at 10:50 am
If only there had been a way to run desktop widgets back ten years ago…
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
oofio2461 Avatar
oofio2461
13 minutes ago at 10:50 am
reminds me of something... (fun fact: this was taken in Sonoma County.)
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jayducharme Avatar
jayducharme
10 minutes ago at 10:53 am
I guess it's just me, but so far I haven't heard anything that makes a difference to me on a daily basis. I guess most users are interested in adding balloons and fireworks to their messages.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Calle68 Avatar
Calle68
12 minutes ago at 10:52 am
Wallpapers, widgets ... so 2000's ... Games ...
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ricketysquire Avatar
ricketysquire
10 minutes ago at 10:53 am

If only there had been a way to run desktop widgets back ten years ago…
If only there was a way to run desktop widgets say back in 2006....hmmm...

MacOS Vista

Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hajime Avatar
hajime
10 minutes ago at 10:54 am
Doesn't have any new exciting feature. Just like iOS/iPad OS 17, they mainly added eye candy features for kids.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments