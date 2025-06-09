Apple Seeds First Developer Betas of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe and More

Apple today provided developers with the first betas of the new iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26 Tahoe, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26 betas for testing purposes.



Registered developers can download the new beta software through the Settings app on each device.

Apple's software updates include many of the new features that were shown off at today's keynote event, with Apple rolling out a new Liquid Glass design aesthetic across all of its operating systems. You might also notice that Apple has changed the way that it numbers its updates, bringing more cohesion to the lineup.

There are a slew of new features to go through, so stay tuned to MacRumors in the coming weeks for hands-on footage, guides, how tos, and an in-depth look at everything you'll want to know about the new updates.

While today's betas are designed solely for developers to give them time to learn the new features and adjust their apps, Apple will provide public beta testers with a chance to try the software in July. ‌iOS 26‌, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, tvOS 26, watchOS 26, and visionOS 26 are set to launch to the public in September.