Apple Introduces macOS Ventura: First Look at New Features

Apple today announced the next version of macOS, called macOS Ventura, with several new features, including "Stage Manager," a feature to help you manage all of your windows.
Stage Manager helps you focus on the app you're using without any distractions by arranging all unused apps on the side, with the main and active app in the middle.
macOS Ventura also improves Spotlight with Rich Results, coming to iOS and iPadOS, letting users take actions right from within Spotlight. Spotlight also now indexes more apps, including Photos and Live Text, and more.
As part of macOS Ventura, Apple is also adding big improvements to the Mail app on Mac. Undo Send will let users undo a sent email a few moments after it's sent. Users will now also be able to schedule emails and add reminders to follow-up.
Apple is also refining some stock apps, mainly Safari, by making it easier to share tabs with friends and family with Shared Tab Groups. Shared Tab Groups will live in the Safari menu bar and let people
macOS Ventura will be available to all supported Macs later this year, with a developer beta available later today and public beta testers in July.
Apple wants to make the iPad behave more like a laptop than a smartphone and plans to implement changes in iPadOS 16 to further that goal, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
iPadOS 16 will feature a redesigned multitasking interface that makes it easier to swap between tasks and see which apps are open, plus it will allow users to resize windows. Apple plans to implement new ways for users to...
It's that time of year again as the calendar flips over to June! Apple's developer conference kicks off on Monday and we've seen a flurry of last-minute rumors even as much of what to expect remains a mystery.
This week saw rumors about some of the changes coming in iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, while we also heard details about the iPhone 14 lineup we're not expecting to see until the usual...
The upcoming 2022 MacBook Air is not expected to come in a range of colors similar to the 24-inch iMac, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In a tweet, Gurman says that the MacBook Air is likely to come in the standard space gray, silver, and gold colors, similar to prior models.
Reports of multiple color options are likely "exaggerated," according to Gurman, who says he is not expecting...
All four iPhone 14 models launching later this year will be equipped with 6GB of RAM, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce.
TrendForce said the iPhone 14 Pro models will be upgraded to a faster and more power efficient type of RAM known as LPDDR5, while the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max models are expected to stick with LPDDR4X.
If the report proves to be accurate, the...
