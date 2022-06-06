Apple Introduces macOS Ventura: First Look at New Features

Apple today announced the next version of macOS, called macOS Ventura, with several new features, including "Stage Manager," a feature to help you manage all of your windows.



Stage Manager helps you focus on the app you're using without any distractions by arranging all unused apps on the side, with the main and active app in the middle.



macOS Ventura also improves Spotlight with Rich Results, coming to iOS and iPadOS, letting users take actions right from within Spotlight. Spotlight also now indexes more apps, including Photos and Live Text, and more.



As part of macOS Ventura, Apple is also adding big improvements to the Mail app on Mac. Undo Send will let users undo a sent email a few moments after it's sent. Users will now also be able to schedule emails and add reminders to follow-up.

Apple is also refining some stock apps, mainly Safari, by making it easier to share tabs with friends and family with Shared Tab Groups. Shared Tab Groups will live in the Safari menu bar and let people

macOS Ventura will be available to all supported Macs later this year, with a developer beta available later today and public beta testers in July.