WWDC 2025: Apple Says Personalized Siri Features Are Still Not Ready

If you were hoping for the more personalized version of Siri to launch soon, you will have to keep waiting.



During its WWDC 2025 keynote today, Apple reiterated that the personalized Siri features will launch at some point in the coming year, so do not expect them to be included in the first iOS 19, iPadOS 19, or macOS 26 betas.

Apple first previewed the personalized Siri features during its WWDC 2024 keynote last June. The enhancements were initially expected to launch with iOS 18.4 a few months ago, but Apple delayed them.

Whenever they launch, the Siri upgrades will include understanding of a user's personal context, on-screen awareness, and deeper per-app controls. For example, during its WWDC 2024 keynote, Apple showed an iPhone user asking Siri about their mother's flight and lunch reservation plans based on info from the Mail and Messages apps.

The promised Siri upgrades will require an iPhone that supports Apple Intelligence.