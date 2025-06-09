iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe Public Betas Launching in July

While the new software updates that Apple showed off today are only available to developers at the current time, Apple does plan to release public betas.



In the fine print for most of its software announcements, Apple says that public betas for iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe, watchOS 26, and tvOS 26 will be coming "next month," aka July. Apple has been releasing public betas during July for quite some time now, as the timeline allows for a few rounds of developer beta testing for feature refinements before a wider beta rollout.

So when in July will we get the public beta? Here are Apple's past release dates:

iOS 18 - July 15

iOS 17 - July 12

iOS 16 - July 11

iOS 15 - June 30

iOS 14 - July 9

Apple tends to aim for around the middle of the month, so we could get the public betas the week of June 14, but the week before is a possibility too. The public beta usually follows the second or third developer beta, depending on timing and what needs to be fixed and refined.

Apple will provide public betas of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, watchOS, HomePod Software 26, and the AirPods firmware. Apple doesn't typically provide beta firmware updates for public beta testers, but the company's beta website says it will be an option. Apple doesn't plan to offer a visionOS public beta, and that update will remain limited to developers.

After the developer beta and the public beta testing period, the new software updates will see a public launch in the fall.