Apple Releasing 'ARKit' for iOS Developers to Fuel All-New Augmented Reality Apps

Apple today revealed "the largest AR platform in the world," which it's calling ARKit. In a demo, Craig Federighi showed off features of the enhanced AR integration into iPhone, including improvements that will be coming to games like Pokémon Go.
The company noted that thanks to ARKit's integration within iOS, users won't need any special equipment to take advantage of the augmented reality features.
