New iOS 26 Setting Fixes Annoying Auto Audio Switching Issue

Apple's first iOS 26 beta includes a new "Keep Audio in Headphones" setting that addresses a common frustration for iPhone users juggling multiple audio devices.



Found in Settings ➝ General ➝ AirPlay & Continuity, the new toggle prevents audio from automatically switching to newly connected devices like car speakers or Bluetooth speakers when you're already listening through headphones or AirPods. Instead of having your music suddenly blast through your car's sound system, audio continues playing through your original output device.

This seemingly simple addition solves an awkward scenario many users will have experienced. Say you're listening to a podcast through AirPods while walking to your car, only to have it unexpectedly resume through CarPlay when you start the engine. Now you can stop that happening by enabling this option.

When iOS 26 launches this fall, the feature should provide welcome relief for anyone tired of their iPhone making assumptions about where they want their audio played. iOS 26 is available in developer beta, with a public beta dropping next month.