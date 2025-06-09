iOS 26 Adds New 'Emoji Game' for Apple News+ Subscribers

by

Apple News+ subscribers who upgrade to iOS 26 can now access an all-new game, which Apple calls "Emoji Game." The idea is to solve puzzles by completing words and phrases with emoji characters.

apple news plus emoji game
Apple will show some words and blank spots with a selection of emoji and emoji combos below, and the idea is to drag an emoji into the blank spot to fill in the word.

If the word is disappear, for example, you would drag a pear to the blank spot in the word. Pear could also be used to finish off "fruitful."

The game will be limited to ‌Apple News‌+ subscribers. ‌Apple News‌+ is priced at $12.99 per month, but the whole family can use the service. Apple has been aiming to increase the number of games that are available, and the app also features Crossword, Quartiles, and Sudoku.

Developers with an ‌Apple News‌+ subscription can play Emoji Game now, and it will be available to the public when ‌iOS 26‌ is released in September.

Related Roundup: iOS 26
Tag: Apple News Guide

Popular Stories

General Apps Messages Redux

iOS 26: New Messages and Phone App Features Leaked Ahead of WWDC

Friday June 6, 2025 7:27 am PDT by
Apple is planning to announce several new features for the Messages and Phone apps on iOS 26, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In a lengthy report outlining his WWDC 2025 expectations today, Gurman said that the two main changes in the Messages app will be the ability to create polls, as well as the option to set a background image within a conversation. 9to5Mac was first to report...
Read Full Article47 comments
WWDC25 Live Coverage Feature 1

WWDC 2025 Apple Event Live Keynote Coverage: iOS 26, macOS Tahoe, and More

Monday June 9, 2025 9:00 am PDT by
Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) starts today with the traditional keynote kicking things off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. MacRumors is on hand for the event and we'll be sharing details and our thoughts throughout the day. We're expecting to see a number of software-related announcements led by a design revamp across Apple's platforms that will also see the numbering of all of...
Read Full Article1212 comments
iPhone 17 Air Size Feature

'iPhone 17 Air' Launching Later This Year With These 17 New Features

Friday June 6, 2025 6:17 am PDT by
While the so-called "iPhone 17 Air" is not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the ultra-thin device. Overall, the iPhone 17 Air sounds like a mixed bag. While the device is expected to have an impressively thin and light design, rumors indicate it will have some compromises compared to iPhone 17 Pro models, including worse battery life, only a single ...
Read Full Article77 comments
liquid glass

Apple Announces All-New 'Liquid Glass' Software Redesign

Monday June 9, 2025 10:13 am PDT by
Apple today announced a complete redesign of all of its major software platforms called "Liquid Glass." Announced simultaneously for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, visionOS, and CarPlay, Liquid Glass forms a new universal design language for the first time. At its WWDC 2025 keynote address, Apple's software chief Craig Federighi said "Apple Silicon has become dramatically more powerful...
Read Full Article183 comments
macOS Tahoe Render

macOS Tahoe Might Support One Fewer Mac Than Previously Rumored

Saturday June 7, 2025 5:27 am PDT by
macOS 26 will drop support for several older Intel-based Mac models currently compatible with macOS Sequoia, according to a private account on X with a proven track record of leaking information about Apple's software platforms. macOS 26 will be compatible with the following Mac models, the account said:MacBook Air (M1 and later) MacBook Pro (2019 and later) iMac (2020 and later) Mac...
Read Full Article170 comments
iOS 26 white

iOS 26's Digital Glass Design: Home Screen Widgets, Camera, and More

Friday June 6, 2025 8:32 am PDT by
In a lengthy report outlining his WWDC 2025 expectations today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman shared more details about iOS 26's rumored new design. According to Gurman, iOS 26 will feature a "digital glass" design inspired by visionOS, the operating system for Apple's Vision Pro headset. That is a well-known rumor by now, but he goes on to provide some more specific details, as listed below:There ...
Read Full Article64 comments

Top Rated Comments

mxrider88 Avatar
mxrider88
35 minutes ago at 02:26 pm
Instead of hiring kids to develop stuff for kids, how about they hire experienced software engineers, pay them well and tell them to fix that hot pile of garbage of OS they currently have?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
incoherent_1 Avatar
incoherent_1
24 minutes ago at 02:37 pm
Subscription-based emoji game?

Nothing better symbolizes current-day Apple!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MTWomg Avatar
MTWomg
31 minutes ago at 02:30 pm
Modern Apple, folks!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
FlavorfulTreat Avatar
FlavorfulTreat
28 minutes ago at 02:33 pm

Instead of hiring kids to develop stuff for kids, how about they hire experienced software engineers, pay them well and tell them to fix that hot pile of garbage of OS they currently have?
I wish I could like this a thousand times
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments