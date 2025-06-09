iOS 26 Adds New 'Emoji Game' for Apple News+ Subscribers

Apple News+ subscribers who upgrade to iOS 26 can now access an all-new game, which Apple calls "Emoji Game." The idea is to solve puzzles by completing words and phrases with emoji characters.



Apple will show some words and blank spots with a selection of emoji and emoji combos below, and the idea is to drag an emoji into the blank spot to fill in the word.

If the word is disappear, for example, you would drag a pear to the blank spot in the word. Pear could also be used to finish off "fruitful."

The game will be limited to ‌Apple News‌+ subscribers. ‌Apple News‌+ is priced at $12.99 per month, but the whole family can use the service. Apple has been aiming to increase the number of games that are available, and the app also features Crossword, Quartiles, and Sudoku.

Developers with an ‌Apple News‌+ subscription can play Emoji Game now, and it will be available to the public when ‌iOS 26‌ is released in September.