Apple Reveals watchOS 8: First Look at New Features

by

Apple today revealed watchOS 8, the next major version of its watchOS operating system, with brand new features, including enhancements to health tracking including a new Mindfulness app and improvements to the way users interact with their Apple Watch.

Screen Shot 2021 06 07 at 9
Referring to the Apple watch face, watchOS 8 now supports using portrait mode photos in the watch face, using data from the image to layer the date and time behind a subject in the photo. watchOS 8 also gains support for Find Items, a new standalone app on the Apple Watch that will allow users to locate and find item part of the Find My network.
apple wwdc21 watchos8 find my 06072021 carousel
Introduced in iOS 15, Focus, which provides users with a powerful set of tools to reduce distractions during work, downtime, and more will also be coming to the Apple Watch.

watchOS 8 supports Focus, a powerful set of tools available in ‌iOS 15‌ to help users reduce distraction and be in the moment. Apple Watch will automatically align with any Focus set on iOS, so that notifications from people and apps are filtered based on what a user is currently doing. Focus uses on-device intelligence to make suggestions based on usage patterns — for example, when starting a workout on Apple Watch, the Focus for fitness is suggested

apple wwdc21 watchos8 focus fitness 06072021 inline

More to follow…

Top Rated Comments

Apple_Robert Avatar
Apple_Robert
39 minutes ago at 11:41 am
Not much of a WatchOS update.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
markgpearse Avatar
markgpearse
40 minutes ago at 11:39 am
I still don’t understand why deleting texts on my iPhone or my iPad or my MacBook don’t cause those same texts to be deleted from my Apple Watch. Why is this so difficult?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
otternonsense Avatar
otternonsense
30 minutes ago at 11:49 am
Not so much of an update after another year that was already not so much of an update.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Brandon42 Avatar
Brandon42
53 minutes ago at 11:26 am

The new breathing tracking for sleep sound interesting.
Apple acquired Beddit years ago. The beddit device tracked breathing and I wouldn’t be surprised if they used the data to calibrate a watch based method of tracking sleep breathing. If you can accurately track breathing you can then use the microphone to detect snoring (and avoid detecting the snoring of others).
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Splutterbug Avatar
Splutterbug
22 minutes ago at 11:58 am
As long as they can make it small enough to fit on an Apple Watch 3......
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
User 6502 Avatar
User 6502
28 minutes ago at 11:52 am
Really underwhelming update…
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
