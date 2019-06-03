Apple Unveils 32-inch 6K 'Pro Display XDR' Monitor Starting at $4,999

Monday June 3, 2019 11:46 AM PDT by Tim Hardwick
As part of its new Mac Pro unveiling today at WWDC, Apple announced a new 32-inch 6K Retina display with advanced HDR viewing capabilities.


Called the Pro Display XDR, the new LCD monitor features a 6,016 x 3,384 resolution display and 20 million pixels, while its enhanced HDR capability makes it capable of reproducing extreme brightness and contrast alongside deep blacks.

It's more than 40 percent bigger than Apple's iMac 5K display, and offers users P3 wide color, 10-bit, and several reference modes. The screen has a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and can maintain 1000 nits of full-screen brightness indefinitely.

The Pro display also features Thunderbolt 3, which enables two monitors to run off a single power source, and up to four displays to be connected together.

Priced from $4,999 and available this fall, the new display is rotatable for Portrait Mode editing and also features an anti-reflective coating and is available a matte option.

More to follow...

Tag: WWDC 2019
61 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
BradWI
44 minutes ago at 11:47 am
$999 for the stand. The groan from the audience was hilarious.
Rating: 28 Votes
Avatar
smaffei
42 minutes ago at 11:49 am
It might be cheaper to hire an intern to hold your pro display!
Rating: 17 Votes
Avatar
asdavis10
44 minutes ago at 11:47 am
Optional stand. Courage.
Rating: 13 Votes
Avatar
Caliber26
41 minutes ago at 11:50 am
The fact that a $5,000 display doesn't come with the stand is beyond absurd. Not that it was ever within my reach, at that price point, but damn.
Rating: 11 Votes
Avatar
Sugarcubes
43 minutes ago at 11:48 am
$1000 for a stand LMAO
Rating: 11 Votes
Avatar
sundog925
44 minutes ago at 11:47 am
Oh man, did you hear the audible discord when they announced the Mac Pro stand would cost 999$?! What were they thinking!? They made it seem like it was a whole unit, not separate buys, GREED! lol
Rating: 10 Votes
Avatar
MathersMahmood
43 minutes ago at 11:48 am
They were doing so well. Then 999 for that stand. :mad:
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
btrach144
43 minutes ago at 11:48 am
$1k for the stand. Even the crowd laughed at that.
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
DJMoxieLAH
40 minutes ago at 11:51 am

('https://www.macrumors.com/2019/06/03/apple-unveils-32-inch-6k-pro-display-xdr/')


As part of its new Mac Pro unveiling today at WWDC, Apple announced a new 32-inch 6K Retina display.



Called the Pro Display XDR, the new LCD monitor features a 6,016 x 3,384 resolution display with enhanced HDR viewing capability, making it capable of reproducing extreme brightness and contrast next to deep blacks.

It's includes a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and can maintain 1000 nits of full-screen brightness indefinitely. The Pro display has Thunderbolt 3 which enables up to four displays to be connected.

Priced from $4,999 and available this fall, the new display is rotatable for Portrait Mode editing and also features an anti-reflective coating and is available a matte option.

More to follow...

Article Link: Apple Unveils 32-inch 6K 'Pro Display XDR' Monitor Starting at $4,999 ('https://www.macrumors.com/2019/06/03/apple-unveils-32-inch-6k-pro-display-xdr/')



Glad they priced it at a point where I don’t have to worry about affording to buy one. Because I can’t.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
PickUrPoison
35 minutes ago at 11:56 am

And that's 95% of all consumers.

Exactly. Like the Mac Pro, it’s a product for corporate/enterprise/professionals. The revenue they generate from these products makes their purchase a no-brainer.

Reference modes, 1,000 nits, rotatable to portrait, antireflective coating, matte display option... nice.
Rating: 5 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]