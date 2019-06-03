Apple Unveils 32-inch 6K 'Pro Display XDR' Monitor Starting at $4,999

Called the Pro Display XDR, the new LCD monitor features a 6,016 x 3,384 resolution display and 20 million pixels, while its enhanced HDR capability makes it capable of reproducing extreme brightness and contrast alongside deep blacks.
It's more than 40 percent bigger than Apple's iMac 5K display, and offers users P3 wide color, 10-bit, and several reference modes. The screen has a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and can maintain 1000 nits of full-screen brightness indefinitely.
The Pro display also features Thunderbolt 3, which enables two monitors to run off a single power source, and up to four displays to be connected together.
Priced from $4,999 and available this fall, the new display is rotatable for Portrait Mode editing and also features an anti-reflective coating and is available a matte option.
