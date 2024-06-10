Apple Unveils iPadOS 18 With New Calculator App and More

Apple today previewed iPadOS 18, the next major update to the operating system for the iPad.



iPadOS 18 brings over many of the new features and improvements introduced in iOS 18 to the ‌iPad‌ such as a redesigned Photos app and new Home Screen customization tools.

In iPadOS 18, a new floating tab bar that morphs into the navigation sidebar. The tab bar is also customizable to keep favourites within easy reach. It s used across the system. There is also a new document browser in Pages, Numbers, and Keynote.

iPadOS 18 also brings the Calculator app to the ‌iPad‌ for the first time, with new features like history and unit conversions. Math notes allows users to solve expressions when writing with the Apple Pencil.

SharePlay now allows users to tap and draw on the screen when sharing, and you can remotely control someone else's ‌iPad‌ or iPhone.

iPadOS 18 also includes refined animations across the UI, making them feel even more responsive. There are new APIs for developers to integrate these animations.

The first developer beta of iPadOS 18 is available starting today, with a public beta following at a later date, and official release to the public in the fall.

More to follow...