Everything Apple Announced at WWDC 2025 in 9 Minutes

by

At today's WWDC 2025 keynote event, Apple unveiled a new design that will inform the next decade of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS development, so needless to say, it was a busy day. Apple also unveiled a ton of new features for the iPhone, an overhauled Spotlight interface for the Mac, and a ton of updates that make the iPad more like a Mac than ever before.

Apple's event lasted for an hour and a half, but we've recapped all of the announcements in a 10 minute video, just in case you don't want to sit through the entire spiel. We've also rounded up all of our coverage below, so you can dive deeper into any of the new features.

iOS 26

iPadOS 26

CarPlay

macOS Tahoe

watchOS 26

visionOS 26

tvOS 26

AirPods

Other Announcements

iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26 Tahoe, and Apple's other updates are available in an early beta phase for developers. Apple plans to introduce a public beta in July, and a public launch will follow in September.

For more on what's new, stay tuned to MacRumors, because we're going to have a ton more coverage in the coming weeks and months, including hands-on videos, guides, and in-depth looks at new features throughout the beta testing process.

