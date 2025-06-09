Everything Apple Announced at WWDC 2025 in 9 Minutes
At today's WWDC 2025 keynote event, Apple unveiled a new design that will inform the next decade of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS development, so needless to say, it was a busy day. Apple also unveiled a ton of new features for the iPhone, an overhauled Spotlight interface for the Mac, and a ton of updates that make the iPad more like a Mac than ever before.
Apple's event lasted for an hour and a half, but we've recapped all of the announcements in a 10 minute video, just in case you don't want to sit through the entire spiel. We've also rounded up all of our coverage below, so you can dive deeper into any of the new features.
iOS 26
- Apple Announces iOS 26 With 'Liquid Glass' Design, Live Translation, Overhauled Phone App, and More
- Apple Announces All-New 'Liquid Glass' Software Redesign
- iOS 26 is Compatible With the iPhone 11 and Newer
- Apple Announces Live Translation for Messages, FaceTime, and Phone Apps
- Apple Music Gaining Ability to Pin Your Favorite Playlists, Albums, and Artists in iOS 26
- iOS 26: Visual Intelligence Now Searches On-Screen Content
- ChatGPT Integration Coming to Apple's Image Playground
- Apple Announces New Features in Messages App on iOS 26
- Apple's New 'Games' App Brings Game Center, Library, and Arcade Together
- Four New Features Coming to Apple Reminders and Notes
- iOS 26 Adds All-New 'Clear Look' Option Alongside Light and Dark Mode
- iOS 26 Gets New 'Adaptive Power' Option to Extend Battery Life
- iOS 26 Lets You Know How Long It'll Take Your Battery to Charge
- iOS 26 Adds New 'Emoji Game' for Apple News+ Subscribers
- Here's How iOS 26 Enhances Boarding Passes on Your iPhone
- Here Are the New iOS 26 Background Sounds
- iOS 26: All the Little Changes
iPadOS 26
- Apple Says iPadOS 26 is Compatible With These iPad Models
- Windowing, Menu Bar, and Pointer Come to iPadOS
- iPadOS 26 and macOS Tahoe Include Phone App With Call Screening, Hold Assist and More
- iPadOS 26 Gains Revamped Files App
- The iPad Just Got a Lot More Like a Mac Thanks to These 20+ New Features
CarPlay
- Apple Announces CarPlay Updates With Widgets, Live Activities, and More
- iOS 26 Upgrades CarPlay in Five Ways
- Apple Says These 13 Vehicle Brands Will Soon Offer iPhone Car Keys
macOS Tahoe
- Apple Unveils macOS Tahoe With Liquid Glass Design, Phone App, Live Translation, and More
- Apple Supercharges Spotlight in macOS Tahoe With Quick Keys and More
- Journal App Finally Coming to Mac and iPad
- Apple Says macOS Tahoe is Compatible With These Macs
- Intel Macs Won't Get Updates After macOS Tahoe
- macOS Tahoe Transforms Launchpad Into App Library
watchOS 26
- Apple Says watchOS 26 is Compatible With These Apple Watch Models
- Apple Unveils AI-Powered 'Workout Buddy' for Apple Watch at WWDC
visionOS 26
tvOS 26
- tvOS 26 Liquid Glass Redesign Excludes Older Apple TV Models
- tvOS 26 is Compatible With These Apple TV Models
AirPods
- All the New AirPods Features Coming in iOS 26
- Apple Releases New Beta Firmware for AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4
Other Announcements
- WWDC 2025: Apple Says Personalized Siri Features Are Still Not Ready
- Apple Seeds First Developer Betas of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe and More
- Apple Announces Foundation Models Framework for Developers to Leverage AI
- iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe Public Betas Launching in July
iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26 Tahoe, and Apple's other updates are available in an early beta phase for developers. Apple plans to introduce a public beta in July, and a public launch will follow in September.
