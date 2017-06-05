watchOS 4 Bringing New Interface, Apple News, New Music App & Gym Machine Support

Apple has announced new features in WatchOS 4 including one that allows Apple Watch owners to pair their timepiece with gym machines to send and receive fitness data.
During its WWDC keynote, Apple said it had enhanced the Workout app for Apple Watch to support the connections with common gym machines, and that new activity challenges would also feature.
A redesigned Apple Music app will enhance the appreciation of album art and playlist images, while the Apple News app is also coming to the Apple Watch, said the company.
WatchOS 4 will also come with a redesigned dock-cum-multitasking interface for switching through applications, said Apple.
Apple said a developer preview of the new watchOS software would be available from today.
